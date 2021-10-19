Ty Johnson and Jets RBs Hope to Play Role of Alpha Dogs at New England

When Ty Johnson exclaims "Dog!" he could be referring to Tevin Coleman, his fellow Jets running back, after TC roared 65 yards on the second kickoff return of his NFL career a little more than a week ago. On the international stage in London, no less.

But more likely, Johnson would be interacting with the canine kind of dogs, his pups, which he reunited with back home in Cumberland, MD, during the bye week.

"First things first was to love up all my dogs. I have a purebred golden retriever and a St. Bernard/husky mix," Johnson told Eric Allen and Leger Douzable back near his other home, the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, on The Official Jets Podcast this week. "I'm going to bring them back up here hopefully next week and we'll see how it goes. There's nothing like when you come home and you've got someone excited to see you and giving you some love and everything."

Any Johnson dog transport will wait until after the Jets' return to action Sunday at New England. And while the Patriots have had an extended run of success playing against their rivals from the AFC East, they aren't necessarily excited to see the Jets' ground game come into their home this weekend.

That's because Johnson, with 50 rushing yards, and rookie RB Michael Carter, with 59 yards, led the way in the Jets' 152-yard rushing attack at 4.9 yards/carry that made things interesting for a while in the Week 2 home loss to the Pats. That plus Zach Wilson's 210-yard passing game is in the neighborhood of how HC Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur envision this West Coast offense working. And how Johnson sees it as well.