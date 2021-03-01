Two on Robert Saleh's Coaching Staff Once Put On the Jets Pads

Leon Washington & Jake Moreland Extend List of Green & White Players Who Then Became Coaches

Mar 01, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

WashingtonLeon102608vsKC3

Two of the new members of Robert Saleh's first coaching staff as head coach of the New York Jets "have been this way before." Jake Moreland and Leon Washington were both former Jets players before they became current Green & White coaches.

Moreland, offensive line assistant to new OL coach John Benton, and Washington, special teams assistant with ST coordinator Brant Boyer, extend the list of Jets players who became Jets coaches since 2000 to a dozen members.

Moreland came to the 2000 Jets as an undrafted free agent fullback/tight end out of Western Michigan. He played only that season, seven games in all, for the Jets. He then played four games with the Browns in 2001, was with the Texans into 2002 training camp, then began his coaching career at his alma mater, where he had been WMU's offensive coordinator since 2017.

Washington was the Jets' fourth-round draft choice out of Florida State in 2006 and was a Jets running back and their main kickoff and punt returner in 2007-08 before he was injured midway through the '09 season. He was traded to Seattle in 2010, made a brief stop with the Patriots in 2013, then finished his playing career with the Titans in 2013-14. Then he made coaching stops with Jacksonville, Green Bay and Detroit before coming to the Jets as a coach.

Before Moreland and Washington, the last Jets player to become a Jets coach was Pepper Johnson, LB on their 1997-98 teams and defensive line coach on HC Todd Bowles' staff in 2015-16. The year before Johnson arrived, former Jets punter Louie Aguiar (special teams assistant) and former Jets S Eric Smith (seasonal intern) were on HC Rex Ryan's final staff in 2014.

Here is the list of former Jets players who since the 2000 season became Green & White coaches:

Table inside Article
Jets Coach Title Player Span Coach Span
Corwin Brown Defensive Backs 1997-98 2004-06
Dave Szott Off. Assistant 202-03 2005
Richie Anderson Assistant WRs 1993-2002 2006
Bryan Cox Assistant DL 1998-2000 2006-08
Rick Lyle Assistant S&C 1997-2001 2006-08
Jerome Henderson Asst. DBs/DBs 1997-98 2007-08
Louie Aguiar Assistant ST 1991-93 2013-14
Eric Smith Seasonal Intern 2006-12 2014
Pepper Johnson Defensive Line 1997-98 2015-16
Jake Moreland Assistant OL 2000 2021
Leon Washington Assistant ST 2006-09 2021

