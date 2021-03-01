Two on Robert Saleh's Coaching Staff Once Put On the Jets Pads

Two of the new members of Robert Saleh's first coaching staff as head coach of the New York Jets "have been this way before." Jake Moreland and Leon Washington were both former Jets players before they became current Green & White coaches.

Moreland, offensive line assistant to new OL coach John Benton, and Washington, special teams assistant with ST coordinator Brant Boyer, extend the list of Jets players who became Jets coaches since 2000 to a dozen members.

Moreland came to the 2000 Jets as an undrafted free agent fullback/tight end out of Western Michigan. He played only that season, seven games in all, for the Jets. He then played four games with the Browns in 2001, was with the Texans into 2002 training camp, then began his coaching career at his alma mater, where he had been WMU's offensive coordinator since 2017.

Washington was the Jets' fourth-round draft choice out of Florida State in 2006 and was a Jets running back and their main kickoff and punt returner in 2007-08 before he was injured midway through the '09 season. He was traded to Seattle in 2010, made a brief stop with the Patriots in 2013, then finished his playing career with the Titans in 2013-14. Then he made coaching stops with Jacksonville, Green Bay and Detroit before coming to the Jets as a coach.

Before Moreland and Washington, the last Jets player to become a Jets coach was Pepper Johnson, LB on their 1997-98 teams and defensive line coach on HC Todd Bowles' staff in 2015-16. The year before Johnson arrived, former Jets punter Louie Aguiar (special teams assistant) and former Jets S Eric Smith (seasonal intern) were on HC Rex Ryan's final staff in 2014.