Tuiasosopo Joins Jets

Tuiasosopo fires at his target
The New York Jets announced Friday they have signed quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo. The announcement was made by Jets General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Tuiasosopo (6-1, 220) was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders out of the University of Washington in the second round (59th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft. In six seasons with the Raiders, he appeared in 11 games, making two starts, and completed 48 of 88 pass attempts for 550 yards and two touchdowns. He has also rushed 15 times for 68 yards.
Tuiasosopo finished his college career with 5,501 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes. He also rushed for a UW-record 1,374 yards for the Huskies, scoring 20 touchdowns on the ground.