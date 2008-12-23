Tuesday Player Interviews





Transcripts of interviews with selected Jets players during locker room media availability before Tuesday's midday practice:

S KERRY RHODES

On if he thinks Chad Pennington is throwing the ball downfield more…

I don't think he is really throwing the ball down the field more. He gets the ball out so quickly that he gets to that 20-yard range quickly without really having to put a lot in to it. He gets it out so quickly it's really not 40 yards down the field, it's 20. He throws it on time so they get more yards after the catch, which makes it downfield more.

On if it will be a challenge to create turnovers against the Miami offense…

I think they are plus-14, which is out of this world. Chad has only thrown seven interceptions. They are not fumbling the ball, either. I think they are doing a good job of being secure with the ball and that is one of the big reasons why they are where they are right now.

CB DARRELLE REVIS

On playing Chad Pennington…

We are very familiar with Chad Pennington. We played against him a number of times here at practice. We played against him earlier in the year. We expect him to come back here and be fired up and ready to go. He's been having a great year and a great season.

On if there are any Pennington tendencies he may be able to pick up on…

Yes, I have some things, but I am not going to tell you [laughs]. I am sure he has some tendencies on us as well from being here for a long time. It comes down to competition and going out there and executing the best you can.

On how much the Dolphins have changed since the first week…

They are still the same team. We know that Ted Ginn is the deep-threat guy, the trickery guy. They put Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams in the backfield. They run the Wildcat offense where he is at quarterback. They do a lot of misdirection plays.