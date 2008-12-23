 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tuesday Player Interviews

Dec 23, 2008 at 12:58 PM
090408_thomas_jones_dolphins_320.jpg


Transcripts of interviews with selected Jets players during locker room media availability before Tuesday's midday practice:    

S KERRY RHODES

On if he thinks Chad Pennington is throwing the ball downfield more…

I don't think he is really throwing the ball down the field more. He gets the ball out so quickly that he gets to that 20-yard range quickly without really having to put a lot in to it. He gets it out so quickly it's really not 40 yards down the field, it's 20. He throws it on time so they get more yards after the catch, which makes it downfield more.

On if it will be a challenge to create turnovers against the Miami offense…

I think they are plus-14, which is out of this world. Chad has only thrown seven interceptions. They are not fumbling the ball, either. I think they are doing a good job of being secure with the ball and that is one of the big reasons why they are where they are right now.

CB DARRELLE REVIS

On playing Chad Pennington…

We are very familiar with Chad Pennington. We played against him a number of times here at practice. We played against him earlier in the year. We expect him to come back here and be fired up and ready to go. He's been having a great year and a great season.

On if there are any Pennington tendencies he may be able to pick up on…

Yes, I have some things, but I am not going to tell you [laughs]. I am sure he has some tendencies on us as well from being here for a long time. It comes down to competition and going out there and executing the best you can.

On how much the Dolphins have changed since the first week…

They are still the same team. We know that Ted Ginn is the deep-threat guy, the trickery guy. They put Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams in the backfield. They run the Wildcat offense where he is at quarterback. They do a lot of misdirection plays.

They are still the same team. Chad still runs the offense well. He is having a great year. You have to tip your hat off to them. Their defense is playing great. Joey Porter is having a great year. The secondary is doing great. We expect it to be a tough game. It always comes down close in a big game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Safeties Reset | Three Jets Combined for 10 INTs; 2 Could Be Free Agents

Tony Adams Is Currently the Only Safety Under Contract
news

Notebook | Predicting the Jets' Draft Pool at No. 10 Overall

NFL Draft Experts Say This Is the Year for O-Line Help
news

Three Jets Flag Football Teams Crowned National Champions at Pro Bowl Games

All of New York's 11 Flag Competing Teams Received a $5,000 Grant for Hotel and Travel
news

Jets and Nike Announce Continued Support of High School Girls Flag Football

Girls Flag Football to Be Recognized as a Championship Sport in New York State and a Pilot Program in New Jersey
news

Jets Special Teams 'Wolf' Irvin Charles: 'Don't Be in My Way'

Punter Thomas Morstead: First-Year Player Is 'Not Even Close to What His Potential Would Allow Him to Be'
news

Cornerback Reset | Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed & Michael Carter II Remain Among NFL's Most Elite DB Trios in '23

Depth Chart Could Look Different in '24 With Bryce Hall, Justin Hardee Headed for Free Agency
news

Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams Feeling 'Extremely Blessed' After Second Trip to Pro Bowl

Defensive Duo Became First Pair of Jets Teammates to Make Consecutive Pro Bowls Together Since 2011
news

Senior Bowl Was a 'Dream Come True' for Long Island Native Dylan Laube

UNH RB Compared to Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Former Jets RB Danny Woodhead
news

What Did Jermaine Johnson Think of His First Trip to the Pro Bowl?

Second-Year Jets Pass Rusher Motivated to Earn Invite Back to the Games in 2025
news

Richard Caster, Jets' Dynamic Hybrid WR/TE of the Seventies, Dies at 75

1970 Second-Rounder Connected with Joe Namath for Eye-Popping Receiving Numbers, Played in 3 Pro Bowls
news

Jets Mock Draft 2.0 | Who Does ESPN's Mel Kiper Select for the Jets?

The Athletic's Dane Brugler Selects an OT, USA Today Picks a TE
news

MetLife Stadium to Host FIFA World Cup 26 Final

Home of the Jets Will Host a Total of Eight Matches Throughout Tournament, Including Final on July 19, 2026
Advertising