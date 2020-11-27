Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick? Jets Preparing for Both Miami QBs

An anticipated sidebar to Sunday's Jets-Dolphins rematch at MetLife Stadium was going to be the Green & White's first clash with first-round rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa as the 'Fins' starter. Is the former Alabama signal-caller everything he's cracked up to be? Is he as super-accurate as billed? How will he rebound after the first down performance of his first four pro starts last week at Denver?

Now all those questions may or may not be put on hold, due to the thumb on Tua's left throwing hand.

Tagovailoa jammed his thumb during Wednesday's practice in South Florida. He's been limited all three practices this week and is listed as questionable for the Jets.

"He got banged up a little bit," Miami Head Coach Brian Flores said. "He's a tough kid. He's going to do everything he can from a treatment standpoint, so we'll see. I don't think this is something that we're too, too worried about."

Still, Tagovailoa, after efficiently posting wins in his first three starts, looked every bit the swimming rookie at Denver in completing 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards, suffering five 3-and-out possessions, getting sacked six times, and being benched for Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the Broncos' 20-13 win.

"He's beaten my [Georgia] 'Dogs a couple times so I know what type of athlete and player he is," LB Jordan Jenkins said of Tagovailoa. "He got in the last series of the first game we played against them. But we've got a game plan for the possible situation if Fitz plays and the possible situation if Tua plays. We're preparing for both those guys."

Which, as Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams explained, is what he, his staff and the Jets would do anyway.