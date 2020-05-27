'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

Did he ever think of retirement while trying to get the Bills ready to win games?

"I didn't because when I was playing, the first six, seven games, I was ballin'," he said. "Once Buffalo started playing a younger guy, I still felt like I could do it. I just had to see what team would give me the opportunity."

He also sought advice from one of the people he listens to — Frank Jr., his oldest son, who participated in no-holds-barred Saturday workouts with his dad after he signed with the Dolphins.

"I asked my son what did he think I should do," Gore said. "He said, 'Dad, I think you can go one more.' So I said, OK, I'm going to go."

And some of those people he's impressed by being a ME-back all these years are Gase and Jets GM Joe Douglas.

"We're excited about not only the production Frank's brought in his career but we're excited about the chemistry he's going to bring to the running backs room and the locker room," Douglas told season ticket holders early this month, on the day the Jets agreed to terms with Gore. "He's got a great work ethic, he's a true pro. It's a relatively young room right now behind Le'Veon. So he's definitely going to help those young guys and be a great example for them moving forward."

And what about Bell? As one would expect after all these years, the Jets' new ME-back sees no problems meshing with Le'Veon as he seeks to hit his Steelers stride in his second season wearing green and white.

"I haven't talked to him since the last game last year," Gore said of the Jets' season finale in Orchard Park, NY. "I told him I put his jersey on my wall just because I respect his game. I respect the way he prepares himself to get ready for a season. I've been knowing Le'Veon since he was a rookie coming into the league, training for the Combine. He always respected me, I respected him.