True Believer C.J. Mosley: Jets Can 'Get Where We Want to Get'

Again, Mosley may have sounded loopy, but he talked about basking in the glow of the playoff ambiance, even if virtually none of the almost 65,000 in attendance were cheering for the Jets.

"That was a playoff atmosphere. The weather was playoff weather, the fans were ready for the playoffs, the Bills were ready," he said. "For me it was fun to be a part of it, playing in a primetime game [actually a national-TV game flexed from a 1 p.m. to a 4:25 p.m. ET start], playing at their place, everybody's on their side, everybody's against you, and all you have is your brothers on your sideline and your coaches. So that environment is something we're going to have to be ready for and be able to win in in order to get where we want to get."

And that's one more statement Mosley made Sunday that had listeners debating whether he was crazy as a loon or like a fox. He's spoken all year about his hopes and expectations for the Jets, and he kept it up after the game. He explained what was ahead for him and his teammates in the coming months to realize his and their goals for these Jets.

"We can't go to the playoffs, we can't get anywhere unless we win in our division, so that's where it starts," he said, well aware the Jets are 0-12 in the AFC East the last two years. "We didn't have the answers this year, but that's what the offseason's for. And so guys have just got to get their bodies right, get their minds right, take the time they need to get away from football.

"And when whoever comes back, whoever's fortunate enough to be back with us, we've got to go back to work. Because we've laid the foundation and we've seen the things that need to be done in order for us to be great. So that's just something we have to address once the time comes."