Trevon Wesco Is Showing His Versatility for the Jets Offense

With Ryan Griffin and Dan Brown emerging in the absence of Chris Herndon last season, Wesco didn't get to put his TE skills on display much. He played in every game but was on the field for only 214 offensive plays, during which he got three touches.

Yet Wesco gave a hint of what he might provide with those touches. As we noted at the time, in the win over the Giants in November, he had a 2-yard carry on fourth-and-inches plus a 15-yard reception on third-and-1, making him:

the sixth Jets TE since 1970 and the first since Johnny Mitchell in 1994 to record a first down rushing and a first down receiving in the same game.

the first Jets TE since Jace Amaro in 2014 with third- and fourth-down conversions in the same game.

the first Jets TE since 1963 to convert at least one third-and-1 and at least one fourth-and-1, rushing or receiving, in the same game.

Now Wesco should be in line to contribute even more to the position that hadn't been all that prominent in recent Green & White seasons. Should he team up with Chris Herndon this year, it will be the first time two drafted TEs in at least their second Jets seasons worked together since Chris Baker and Jason Pociask in 2007.

The TE room is getting a little crowded these days, with Griffin back in action from active/PUP, Brown returning from active/NFI, and DL Bronson Kaufusi joining the group as a potential "slash" player. "That's a deep group," Gase said Sunday. And Wesco said the more the merrier.

"Bronson's a great dude. He's one of the hardest-working guys in the building. It's good to have him in the room," Wesco said. "And it's always good to have veterans out there. I'm always trying to pick their brains and they're always giving me good feedback. They're experienced and they helped me along my way, especially last year."

As for Wesco's part in the mix, he's waiting to see what will be coming his way in 2020. But it's all good.