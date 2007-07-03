Training Camp, Jets Fest Kick Off July 27

Jul 03, 2007 at 08:28 AM
070307_tc_logo.jpg


The New York Jets today announced details about their 2007 training camp, which will kick off on Friday, July 27, at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

The practice schedule for the first weekend of camp:

Friday, July 27 — Practices at 8:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Generation Jets Fest from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28 — Practice at 2 p.m. Generation Jets Fest from noon-4 p.m.

Sunday, July 29 — Practices at 8:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Generation Jets Fest from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The Jets will provide fans with practice schedules on a week-to-week basis beginning Monday, July 9, so continue to check www.newyorkjets.com for the latest information and practice times. Fans can also check the fan hotline at 516-560-8288 for updated practice and Jets Fest times.

Jets training camp, which is open to the public, attracts tens of thousands of fans each summer. Watching practice isn't the only activity offered. In addition, fans can take advantage of special events, giveaways, Generation Jets Fest for kids and the Jets Shop Merchandise Tent: The Official Team Store.

This year Jets training camp will offer fans more than ever before. Some of the highlights:

Training Camp Special Section of newyorkjets.com — newyorkjets.com is the source for daily practice and schedule updates, info about events and giveaways and in-depth camp coverage.

Jets Shop Tent — The official team store of the New York Jets will feature the newest merchandise: jerseys, men's, women's and youth apparel, headwear and souvenirs. Jets Shop is also the place for kids to sign up for a Generation Jets Kid Club membership.

Just for Kids — In addition to Generation Jets Fest, our very own interactive theme park for kids with rides, skills challenges and more, training camp will feature special events, giveaways and autograph opportunities for kids only, including Punt, Pass & Kids presented by Dunkin' Donuts, where children under the age of 14 challenge each other in punting, passing and kicking, and Touchdown Tuesdays presented by Delta, where children of all ages run on the field and spike the ball after touchdowns.

Jets Wireless Be A VIP Sweepstakes — A one-of-a-kind training camp experience for two lucky Jets fans and one guest including meeting players, special on-field access and more. To enter, visit www.newyorkjets.com or text VIP to 53871 (JETS1). See www.newyorkjets.com for complete rules.

The 2007 Jets Training Camp title sponsor is North Fork Bank. Other presenting sponsors include Delta, Dunkin' Donuts, the New York Post, SportsNet New York, Sprint and Toyota. For more information on the training camp schedule, VIP sweepstakes and more, visit www.newyorkjets.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nathaniel Hackett: Aaron Rodgers Is a 'Killer' on the Field

Jets Offensive Coordinator Praises Future Hall of Fame QB's Football IQ

news

How Many Games Will the Jets Win in the 2023 Season?

Green & White Won 7 Games in 2022; Aaron Rodgers Led Packers to 13 Wins Each Season From 2019-21

news

Mecole Hardman Jr. 'Can't Wait' to Hit the Ground Running at Training Camp

Jets WR's Summer Goal: Complete Rehab, Start Practicing with Aaron Rodgers and New Teammates

news

Jets TE C.J. Uzomah Has Goals: 'Win the Division and the Super Bowl'

Veteran Says QB Aaron Rodgers Is a 'Health Freak'

news

Where Are They Now: Donald Jones

Catch Up with the Jets Legend fromWashington

news

Jeff Ulbrich Believes Aaron Rodgers Will Elevate Jets Defense

Defensive Coordinator Says Next Step for Sauce Gardner Is Interceptions

news

Notebook | Jets ST Coordinator Brant Boyer Vows to Clean Up Punt Coverage

It's Special: Gunner Justin Hardee and Punter Thomas Morstead Reunited

news

Jets TEs Coach Ron Middleton on Aaron Rodgers: 'I've Never Been Around a QB Like Him'

Calls Old Friend, OC Nathaniel Hackett, 'Smart, Innovative and Hard Nosed'

news

Jets Sign S Adrian Amos

Veteran Has Started All 82 Regular Season Games in the Last 5 Years

news

WR Allen Lazard Encouraged to 'Develop Championship Mindset'

'Playing With Rodgers Is a Huge Honor and a Privilege' He Said

news

Jets Super Bowl III Kicker Jim Turner Dies at 82

Memorable 1968 Season Ended with Orange Bowl Heroics; Set Records for Green & White and Broncos

news

Jets' Will McDonald Feeling More 'Comfortable' Heading Into Training Camp

First-Round Pick Out of Iowa State 'Looks the Part'; Wants to Gain Weight

Advertising