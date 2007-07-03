Training Camp, Jets Fest Kick Off July 27





The New York Jets today announced details about their 2007 training camp, which will kick off on Friday, July 27, at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

The practice schedule for the first weekend of camp:

Friday, July 27 — Practices at 8:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Generation Jets Fest from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28 — Practice at 2 p.m. Generation Jets Fest from noon-4 p.m.

Sunday, July 29 — Practices at 8:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Generation Jets Fest from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The Jets will provide fans with practice schedules on a week-to-week basis beginning Monday, July 9, so continue to check www.newyorkjets.com for the latest information and practice times. Fans can also check the fan hotline at 516-560-8288 for updated practice and Jets Fest times.

Jets training camp, which is open to the public, attracts tens of thousands of fans each summer. Watching practice isn't the only activity offered. In addition, fans can take advantage of special events, giveaways, Generation Jets Fest for kids and the Jets Shop Merchandise Tent: The Official Team Store.

This year Jets training camp will offer fans more than ever before. Some of the highlights:

Training Camp Special Section of newyorkjets.com — newyorkjets.com is the source for daily practice and schedule updates, info about events and giveaways and in-depth camp coverage.

Jets Shop Tent — The official team store of the New York Jets will feature the newest merchandise: jerseys, men's, women's and youth apparel, headwear and souvenirs. Jets Shop is also the place for kids to sign up for a Generation Jets Kid Club membership.

Just for Kids — In addition to Generation Jets Fest, our very own interactive theme park for kids with rides, skills challenges and more, training camp will feature special events, giveaways and autograph opportunities for kids only, including Punt, Pass & Kids presented by Dunkin' Donuts, where children under the age of 14 challenge each other in punting, passing and kicking, and Touchdown Tuesdays presented by Delta, where children of all ages run on the field and spike the ball after touchdowns.

Jets Wireless Be A VIP Sweepstakes — A one-of-a-kind training camp experience for two lucky Jets fans and one guest including meeting players, special on-field access and more. To enter, visit www.newyorkjets.com or text VIP to 53871 (JETS1). See www.newyorkjets.com for complete rules.