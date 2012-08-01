Torrence Signed; Vakapuna, Wilson Waived

Vakapuna (6'0", 257) originally entered the NFL as Cincinnati's seventh-round pick in 2009. He joined the Cardinals after he was waived by the Bengals on Sept. 5, 2009. He returned to the Bengals when he was signed off of Arizona's practice squad on Nov. 4, 2009, but did not play in any games that season. He spent the 2010 season on Cincinnati's injured reserve list due to a shoulder injury before spending a portion of 2011 on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad after he was waived by the Bengals on Sept. 3. He joined the Jets as a free agent on May 23. Wilson (6'2", 203) originally signed with the Jets last Aug. 24 as a free agent after he was not selected in the 2011 supplemental draft. He was later signed to the Jets' practice squad on Oct. 12 before joining the active roster on Nov. 29, appearing in five games and recording five tackles.