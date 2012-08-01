Torrence Signed; Vakapuna, Wilson Waived

Aug 01, 2012 at 10:40 AM

The New York Jets have signed cornerback Devon Torrence and waived fullback Fui Vakapuna and safety Tracy Wilson. The announcements were made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Torrence (6'0", 190) originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Vikings on July 27, 2011, and was waived on Sept. 3. He was signed to the Bengals' practice squad on Dec. 19, then was waived on Jan. 2.

At Ohio State, Torrence began as a wide receiver before switching to defensive back as a sophomore. In his collegiate career, he started 23 games and recorded 91 tackles and was a member of the 2009 Rose Bowl championship team.

Vakapuna (6'0", 257) originally entered the NFL as Cincinnati's seventh-round pick in 2009. He joined the Cardinals after he was waived by the Bengals on Sept. 5, 2009. He returned to the Bengals when he was signed off of Arizona's practice squad on Nov. 4, 2009, but did not play in any games that season. He spent the 2010 season on Cincinnati's injured reserve list due to a shoulder injury before spending a portion of 2011 on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad after he was waived by the Bengals on Sept. 3. He joined the Jets as a free agent on May 23. Wilson (6'2", 203) originally signed with the Jets last Aug. 24 as a free agent after he was not selected in the 2011 supplemental draft. He was later signed to the Jets' practice squad on Oct. 12 before joining the active roster on Nov. 29, appearing in five games and recording five tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

