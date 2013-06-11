Tone Time on JTL

"Jets Talk LIVE" will air at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after the Green & White's second minicamp session. We will be joined by a number of live guests and my exclusive 1-on-1 with WR Santonio Holmes will be featured on the broadcast.

If you have downloaded the Jets App, you'll be able to watch the show when we are live. Fans can **download the New York Jets Official App** to their smartphones by texting the word JETS to 51288 or by searching "Official New York Jets" on iTunes, Android Market or Blackberry App World. Download it from your mobile device **here**.