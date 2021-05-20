Tight End Kenny Yeboah Looks Forward to 'Great Opportunity' with Jets

Yeboah excelled under Kiffin, an innovator who has his offense play at a breakneck speed. And he took off despite entering a new environment during a pandemic.

"I was there until March and then COVID hit and I went back home," Yeboah said. "So even when I was back home, just working on my craft and getting faster out of breaks, working on speed, working on my hands, working on my blocking. So that was a big key to everything, taking everything day-by-day and trying to get better every day and not thinking too far ahead."

One of six tight ends on the roster, Yeboah (6-3, 250) will continue to work on his craft alongside his former Ole Miss teammate, WR Elijah Moore. SEC opponents could not slow Moore down last season as he finished with 86 receptions for 1,193 yards with 8 TDS.

"He's going to be everything this city wants and that's on the field and off the field," Yeboah said of Moore, the No. 34 overall selection in the draft. "He's such a great person and the thing that I admire most about him is that he gives all his thanks to God and that's real big for me. He's one of the best players I've ever been around, he's extremely talented. There is some stuff that I learned from him to this day and I'm just blessed to be here and to be able to be around him. I know he's going to make the team better, I know he's going to make the DBs better by how well he is at running routes and things like that. I know he's going to help everybody and just be a great teammate, so I'm just excited to be here with him. I know this is going to be fun, I can't wait. I'm so excited."

Things can change in a hurry as evidenced from Yeboah's disappointment over not being drafted to his elation following signing with an NFL team. No matter how Yeboah got to the Jets, he plans on making the most of his chance.