Thursday Player Interviews





Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets players during the locker room media availability period before Thursday's midday practice:

RB LEON WASHINGTON

On the weather in Buffalo…

It's always tough. It could be anything in Buffalo. You can get four seasons within one quarter. We realize that and getting prepared for that has been good this week. Yesterday we kind of got that in practice.

On the Bills …

Buffalo is playing really well right now and I know their crowd and their fans are going to be right behind them. I look forward to and my teammates look forward to going into Buffalo playing in a hostile environment. It's good to see the AFC East playing so well.

On how important it is to get a win this week…

You can't base our whole season on one game, but at the same time we want to go out there and get a win. We know how important it is to get a win in our division because so many teams are playing well right now, so many teams are playing for the playoffs. We know how important it is, but you can't base our season on one game.

On getting the running game going…

It's always important to execute the offense in a game, especially on offense. You want to run the ball. You want to throw the ball and catch it. We are used to weather. We got it yesterday, we had a full season yesterday, so that was good for us. The football gods blessed us, so if it does happen in Buffalo we've at least seen it this week.

LB DAVID BOWENS

On if Buffalo is a big game…

I already know where it's going. I don't care who has what, and how many wins, who has beaten who already. It's good for us to win, period, string together a couple of wins and beat a division opponent regardless of record. Second of all, beat a team that has a winning record. You let the division and all those AFC wins and losses unfold at the end of the year, but we have to take care of ourselves first.

On if he has a different philosophy regarding the game…

Everyone has their own opinion. That is why everyone has their own locker. Over my experience, over the years I think a lot of guys, a lot of teams have gone into games and overemphasized and have lost. I think if we put the importance on what is important right now versus what can be important later down the season, I think you kind of lose focus on what is important right now and that is what I believe.

On if his approach will be any different if David Harris can't play…