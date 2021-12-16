Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Through 13 games, which Jets player has surprised you the most?

EA: George Fant. When LT Mekhi Becton went down in Week 1 and Zach Wilson was battered for 6 sacks and hit 10 times, I can't imagine many people would have predicted Pro Football Focus' No. 12-ranked offensive line heading into Week 15 would be the New York Jets. Fant, protecting the blind side of Wilson and three other QBs, has allowed one sack this season. After starting a career-high 14 games in 2020, Fant was the Jets' opening-day starter at RT. Then when Becton went down, he shifted to LT as Morgan Moses, whom he competed with during training camp for the job opposite Becton, assumed the controls at RT. Fant (6-5, 322) always possessed impressive athleticism, but he's flourished with opportunity. Leger Douzable, my partner on "The Official Jets Podcast," suggested this week that Fant would be the Jets Offensive MVP if there was such an award. Fant, a former basketball standout at Western Kentucky who averaged 13.8 points and 8.4 rebounds during the 2014-15 campaign, has great length, good feet and is known for his pass protection. But the Jets have had a lot of success running to the left with him flanked by rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker. Back in June, Big George said this was going to be a jump year for him in the outside-zone scheme. It's been a slam dunk.