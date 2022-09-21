Three Days Later, Jets QB Joe Flacco's Still Hoppin' Happy About the Win at Cleveland

And Cincinnati will have something to say about whether Flacco enters this small but exclusive side room in the pantheon of pro quarterbacks.

"They're the AFC champions," Flacco said of the 0-2 Bengals. "And I think when you look at those games, they could be sitting here going into Week 3 looking a lot different. They're a good team and we've got a really big challenge ahead of us and we're excited."

Eventually, though, the questions turned to the fleeting quality of fame and the rapidly changing directions of social media. Last week after a frustrating opening-day loss to the Ravens at home, many fans and reporters were suggesting maybe Flacco should be replaced, not by starter Zach Wilson, who's still rehabbing his right knee, but by third QB Mike White.

This week all is forgiven and the questions now are about how he'll feel if, as head coach Robert Saleh has said, the pigskin goes back in Wilson's hands possibly for Game 4 at Pittsburgh. In other words, the Bengals could be Flacco's last starting assignment in a while.

Flacco politely declined to tiptoe into that social media minefield. In short, it's not what he's about.

"I'm really excited that we won last week and I was able to be a part of that," he said. "As I think I've said from the beginning, hopefully I can do the same thing next week. I'm glad I had the last two weeks and this upcoming week to put our team in position to win,