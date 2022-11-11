This Veterans Day, Learn About the Hearts of Our Heroes

Jets Chairman Woody Johnson Honors the Heroes in Uniform

Nov 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM
E_SS1_2244

Written by Jets Chairman Robert Wood Johnson

"Every Veterans Day, Americans proudly honor those who have worn the uniform on behalf of our country. For Bryan Dilberian's family, and mine, this year's commemoration will be a somber one. On October 1, Bryan, a 36-year-old retired Army specialist who served in Afghanistan, passed away. His family lost a brother, an uncle, and a son. I lost a friend. And our country lost a hero. His passing is a sobering reminder that all Americans must support the current and former members of our military who have made profound sacrifices for our country.

"I first met Bryan in 2015. Because of life-altering injuries sustained from an IED blast in Afghanistan, Bryan wore prosthetics on both legs and his left arm. It would be easy for someone in that condition to shut themselves out from the world. But – consistent with his unflagging enthusiasm for life – what could have been a barrier became a way for Bryan to build relationships. Our conversations about his injuries morphed into deep discussions about football and life.

"My family was proud to partner with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to provide Bryan with a fully-customized, mortgage-free smart home, designed to make everyday tasks possible for veterans who return from service with severe physical injuries or disabilities. This house gave Bryan more than a place to live. It also gave him freedom and autonomy, which he maximized to the fullest. Said Bryan, "When I came back to life I made sure I was going to do things with my injuries no one has done before." He sure did. His obituary recounts his love of traveling, fishing, bowling, and darts. In 2018, Bryan even rode a customized motorcycle from Brooklyn to Sturgis, South Dakota – the site of the most famous motorcycle rally in America every year.

"My family continued to keep in touch with Bryan and his family throughout the years. He allowed us the privilege of honoring him at a Jets game. His presence honored us, too: My two sons, Brick and Jack, were able to learn what he had been through and why it mattered. Though they were initially unsure how to respond to him, his infectious optimism helped them come out of their shells. This opportunity to learn about the heart of a hero was a moment my sons will never forget. In an era when fewer than 10 percent of Americans have served in the military, we need more of these kinds of poignant interactions between veterans and the civilian community. They are essential for fostering an understanding of all that our troops have given to defend our freedoms."

Continue reading the complete op-ed by Chairman Robert Wood Johnson here.

Gallery | Best Images from Jets' 2022 Salute to Service Game

See all of the top photos of the military festivities at the Salute to Service game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

E_SS1_1384
1 / 46
ACS17189
2 / 46
E_SS1_1421_1
3 / 46
ACS17186
4 / 46
E_SS1_2285
5 / 46
ACS17142
6 / 46
20221106-Jets Vs Bills Quick Selects-46
7 / 46
ACS17145
8 / 46
TR-Jets-vs-Bills-Quick-015
9 / 46
E_DC103841
10 / 46
E_SZ3_0393
11 / 46
20221106-Jets Vs Bills Quick Selects-44
12 / 46
ACS17137
13 / 46
E_SZ3_0462
14 / 46
E_SS1_2278
15 / 46
E_SS1_2381
16 / 46
A63I7998
17 / 46
E_SS2_1864
18 / 46
E_SS1_2305
19 / 46
20221106-Jets Vs Bills Quick Selects-38
20 / 46
TR-Jets-vs-Bills-Quick-013
21 / 46
20221106-Jets Vs Bills Quick Selects-61
22 / 46
E_SS1_0120
23 / 46
E_SZ3_0305
24 / 46
A63I8012
25 / 46
E_SS1_1381
26 / 46
A63I7981
27 / 46
ACS17059
28 / 46
ACS17160
29 / 46
E_SS2_1793
30 / 46
E_SS1_0096
31 / 46
20221106-Jets Vs Bills Quick Selects-39
32 / 46
E_SS2_2061
33 / 46
20221106-Jets Vs Bills Quick Selects-62
34 / 46
ACS17094
35 / 46
E_SS1_0103
36 / 46
E_SS1_0406
37 / 46
E_DC103876
38 / 46
ACS17169
39 / 46
E_DC103864
40 / 46
Jets vs Bills
41 / 46

Jets vs Bills

Jets vs Bills
42 / 46

Jets vs Bills

ACS17164
43 / 46
E_SS1_2244
44 / 46
E_SS2_2107
45 / 46
ACS17073
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Captain C.J. Mosley Says the Jets 'Can Play With Anybody

Green & White Is One of Five AFC Teams With 6 Wins

news

What Do You Think of the Jets' Position in the Standing at the Bye?

Green & White (6-3) No. 2 in AFC East; No. 5 in AFC

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

No. 4 Selection in April's NFL Draft Also Won Award in Weeks 5 and 7

news

Improved Jets Secondary Pushing CB Michael Carter II to Play His 'Best Ball'

Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and the Second-Year Nickel Chasing "Each Other on that Road to Greatness"

news

Where Are They Now: Rick Lyle

Catch Up with the Former Defensive End

news

CBS Analyst Charles Davis Says Jets Are 'Going to Be a Hard Out'

Cites Zach Wilson Taking Care of the Ball; Says Quinnen Williams Is Playing at 'Pro Bowl Level'

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Rise Into the Top 10 at the Bye

ESPN, NFL.com, FOX Sports, Pro Football Talk and Yahoo Place Jets Inside the Top 10 After Beating the Bills

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Is Winning While Showing Resolve

Jets HC Robert Saleh Says Wilson Is a "Young Pup" Who's "Going to Continue to Get Better"

news

Jets DL Quinnen Williams, Riding High, Talks Up His Teammates & His Team

'Q' Leads Green & White with 7 Sacks, 17 QB Hits but Sees Himself as 'Just Another Piece in the Puzzle'

news

Sauce Gardner No. 1, D.J. Reed No. 5 CB in NFL According to PFF

Robert Saleh Says Rookie Corner Is 'Special'; Reed Playing at 'All Pro' Level

news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'This Is Not an Off Week'

Laken Tomlinson and O-Line Imposed Their Will; DE Bryce Huff Calm Before Strip Sack

Advertising