Third-Rounder Jordan Jenkins Signs with Jets

The Jets have announced that they have signed third-round linebacker Jordan Jenkins.

Jenkins, selected by the Green & White on Day 2 of the April draft (No. 83 overall), was most recently a defensive co-captain at Georgia and totaled 59 tackles in 2015 along with eight tackles for loss and five sacks.

The 6'3", 259-pounder was a consistent performer for the Dawgs, racking up five sacks in both his sophomore and junior campaigns as well. For his career, Jenkins totaled 205 tackles, 19 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.