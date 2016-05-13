 Skip to main content
Advertising

Third-Rounder Jordan Jenkins Signs with Jets

Taken 83rd Overall in April Draft, He Racked Up 19 Sacks & 40 Tackles for Loss at Georgia

May 13, 2016 at 04:40 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

IMG_9456jenkins-signing-slate051316.jpg

The Jets have announced that they have signed third-round linebacker Jordan Jenkins.

Jenkins, selected by the Green & White on Day 2 of the April draft (No. 83 overall), was most recently a defensive co-captain at Georgia and totaled 59 tackles in 2015 along with eight tackles for loss and five sacks.

The 6'3", 259-pounder was a consistent performer for the Dawgs, racking up five sacks in both his sophomore and junior campaigns as well. For his career, Jenkins totaled 205 tackles, 19 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.

With the Jets, Jenkins could potentially play either the Sam or Will 'backer spots. He joins an OLB group that includes Lorenzo Mauldin, a third-round selection in 2014, along with Trevor Reilly, Mike Catapano and CFL transplant Freddie Bishop.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Changed Landscape Awaits the Jets

NFL Scouting Combine Commences in Indianapolis on Feb. 29; Continuing 2024 Offseason Process
news

Special Teams Reset | A Strong Season Is in the Books, Big Personnel Decisions Lie Ahead

P Thomas Morstead, K Greg Zuerlein, Teams Leader Justin Hardee Can All Become Unrestricted Free Agents
news

Jets OL Carter Warren Began Slow, Picked Up Speed, Now Wants to 'Keep Rolling'

Started 5 Games, Including Last 3 at RT, and Has Plans for Full Offseason of Working on His Game at 1JD
news

Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | Which Top OT Does CBS Sports Have the Jets Selecting with the 10th Pick?

NFL.com's Chad Reuter Unveils First Three Round Mock Draft with the Green & White Picking a Safety
news

For Jets' Israel Abanikanda, a Rookie Season of Ups & Downs, Learning & Growth

Fifth-Round Rookie RB Took Strength, Gained Confidence from Breece Hall and His Mates in the RBs Room
news

Aside from Bryce Huff, What Is the Jets' Most Interesting In-House Free Agency Decision?

Free Agency Begins on March 13
news

Jets Release LB Maalik Hall

2023 Undrafted Free Agent Spent Last Season on Injured Reserve
news

Tight End Reset | After Career Year, Tyler Conklin Believes He Has Another Gear

Robert Saleh "Excited" About Jeremy Ruckert's Versatility and What He Can Do
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on S Tony Adams: 'He's Going to Be a Fixture Here for a While'

Second-Year DB Says QB Aaron Rodgers 'Brought that Juice' Back to Late Season Practices
news

Remembering Jim Furey, 1961 New York Titans LB, Who Died Last Month at 91

Injury Ended His Pro Playing Career Too Quickly, but He Had a Lifelong Love of Football and Athletic Competition
news

Where Are They Now: Doug Middleton

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Appalachian State
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Stands Tall in Every Competition

Sauce on QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Everyone Gravitated Toward Him...I Love That Guy' 
Advertising