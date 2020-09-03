There's No Stopping Jets Rookie Safety Ashtyn Davis 

The past few practices, as Marcus Maye tends to calf tightness, Davis has even been logging reps this week with the first defense. Tuesday was a big practice for the third-round rookie as he intercepted Sam Darnold during 7-on-7's and generally ranged all over the secondary.

"Definitely, they're really valuable reps. I'm learning what I can from Marcus, whether he's practicing or not. Bradley [McDougald], too, and Matthias [Farley] and B-Jack [Bennett Jackson]," Davis said. "I'm getting more and more comfortable with every rep. I definitely feel comfortable playing in the spot they've got me playing in."

Presumably the only member of the Jets uncomfortable at seeing Davis work with the ones is special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, who'd like to have him full-time on his units. However it works out for the Bills and beyond, it looks as if Davis will join first-round T Mekhi Becton and second-round WR Denzel Mims as draft choices who will see a good amount of action this season.

And Gase said in no case will his rookies have a chance to dip their toes into the NFL water.

"Once you go out on Week 1 in the NFL, nobody really cares," the coach said. "You're out here to do one thing and that's to go win. It doesn't matter if you're a rookie, 10th-year player, 15th-year player. Nobody cares. It's all about what are you going to do to contribute. And we're going to try to find the 11 guys that can go out there and contribute on each side of the ball, each phase, and expectations are always going to be high."

Sounds as if that's exactly how Davis, a.k.a. the new E.B., likes it.