The Official Jets Podcast Recap: WR Chris Hogan

Jets WR Chris Hogan joins this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS. Hogan discusses why the Jets were the right fit for him, his thoughts on Sam Darnold and the AFC East without Tom Brady, what Week 1 will be like without the raucous Bills fans and where to eat in his hometown of Wyckoff, NJ.
Podcast highlights include:
- 5:48 – Playing for his hometown team and why the Jets were the right fit for him
- 8:56 – Spending time with his family in quarantine and their sanitation routine
- 12:07 – His offseason and approach to training camp
- 14:00 – How he learned the playbook quickly
- 15:34 – His thoughts on the landscape of the AFC East without Tom Brady in New England
- 17:21 – What he likes about QB Sam Darnold and how they're developing chemistry
- 18:40 – Playing in Buffalo without any fans
- 21:30 – His Lacrosse playing days
- 22:17 – Food recommendations from his hometown
