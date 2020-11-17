The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Joe Flacco

Quarterback Joe Flacco joined this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS and talked about being the oldest of six, passing Joe Montana on the NFL's career passing list, his relationship with Sam Darnold and more. Bart Scott also joined to preview Jets-Chargers in Week 11. Podcast highlights include:
- 5:57 – Flacco being the oldest of six.
- 9:58 – Thanksgiving at the Flacco household.
- 11:00 – Passing Joe Montana on the NFL's career passing list.
- 12:48 – His performance against the Patriots on Monday Night Football and his TD pass to Jamison Crowder.
- 16:17 – North Jersey vs. South Jersey and Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham.
- 19:35 – His relationship with Sam Darnold.
- 27:00 – Jets-Chargers preview with Bart Scott.
