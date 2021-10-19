The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Jets Returning After the Bye Week & Ty Johnson 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Look Ahead to Jets-Patriots

Oct 19, 2021 at 03:28 PM
E_SZR54209-johnson-thumb

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable are busting down the door to talk about another week of Jets football. They dive right into the upcoming matchup with the Patriots (1:03) and how the Jets offensive line and rushing attack can attack New England (7:52).

They also are joined by Jets RB Ty Johnson to discuss his bye week activities, his interesting college recruitment and his running style merge of speed and violence (13:28).

The guys close out the show with Jets-Patriots history talk and what this game means now for the young club (38:40).

For all of the Official Jets Podcast presented by WynnBET episodes, click here.

news

Ty Johnson and Jets RBs Hope to Play Role of Alpha Dogs at New England

Young 3rd-Down Back's 'Undeniable' Message: 'If You Put Your Mind to Something ... You Can Go Get It'
news

First Look | Jets at Patriots

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 7 Against Bill Belichick, Mac Jones & Co.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'Disguised in the Negative,' Offense Is Making Progress

RB Tevin Coleman Showcases Versatility on Special Teams; Jets Excited for Return of LB Jarrad Davis
news

2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh Believes Team's Identity 'Starting to Get Established'

Braxton Berrios Sings Zach Wilson's Praises; Defense Gearing Up for Round 2 vs. Patriots
news

Snap Count Analysis | Jets Rookies Have Taken 1,739 Snaps in 2021 Season

Summary: QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Lead Offense; CB Michael Carter II Logged Most Playing Time on Defense
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'A Really Cool Thing Happening With These Rookies'

Strong Play From AVT, Michael Carter I & II, Echols ... and the List Goes On
news

Inside the Numbers | A Tale of Two Historic Jets Turnover Streaks

They Haven't Intercepted a Pass in 7 Games; They Also Haven't Lost a Fumble in 8 Games
news

What Would The Returns of S Marcus Maye, LB Jarrad Davis Mean to Jets Defense?

HC Robert Saleh Said He's Hopeful Both Players Will Return vs. Patriots After Bye Week 
news

Connor McGovern Convinced Jets OL Is 'Starting to Flow'

Green & White Center Is a Believer in QB Zach Wilson 
news

Where Are They Now: J.P. Machado

Catch Up with the Former Offensive Lineman from Illinois
