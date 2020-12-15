The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Javelin Guidry

Bart Scott Previews Jets vs. Rams in Week 15

Dec 15, 2020 at 09:57 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

guidry-podcast0E_SZ1_1556

Jets CB Javelin Guidry joined this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS and discussed his track & field background, his rookie year, if Dolphins WR DeVante Parker actually caught the ball and more. Bart Scott also joined to preview Jets-Rams in Week 15. Podcast highlights include:

  • 2:50 – Starting track at 7 years old, and if he had any Olympic aspirations.
  • 9:06 – The challenges of making a name for himself moving from California to Texas and back to California.
  • 13:47 – What his rookie year has been like.
  • 14:30 – If DeVante Parker actually caught the ball.
  • 16:18 – Who he leans on in the locker room.
  • 22:10 – Jets-Rams preview with Bart Scott.

For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.

