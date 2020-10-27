The Official Jets Podcast Recap: How Are the Young Jets Playing in 2020?

Bart Scott Previews Jets at Chiefs in Week 8

Oct 27, 2020 at 12:36 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

podcast-chiefs-E_SZP_2699

On this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS, hosts Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen discuss the young players on the team e.g. DL Quinnen Williams, DL Bryce Huff, WR Denzel Mims and RB La'Mical Perine. Bart Scott also joins to preview Jets-Chiefs in Week 8. Podcast highlights include:

  • 2:17 – Quinnen Williams' performance in Year 2.
  • 6:57 – Young players on the defensive line such as Bryce Huff, John Franklin-Myers and Jabari Zuniga, who is still on injured reserve.
  • 8:51 – What to expect from CB Bryce Hall if and when he is activated.
  • 10:18 – Denzel Mims' NFL debut and the status of the WR corps.
  • 15:27 – La'Mical Perine's first rushing TD.
  • 16:50 – The defense's performance against the Bills and what needs to be carried over to Week 8 to give the team a chance to win.
  • 20:10 – Jets-Chiefs preview with Bart Scott.

For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.

Related Content

news

Jets Trade DL Jordan Willis and Acquire Sixth-Round Pick in 2022 

Green & White Also Send Seventh-Round 2021 Pick to 49ers
news

First Look: Jets at Chiefs

Green & White Travel to Kansas City to Face Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl Champs
news

Jets and Gatorade Name Mark Maggio of Lodi HS & Jimmy DiPaolo of North Plainfield HS Coaches of the Week

news

Jets Claim DE Daeshon Hall

Former Eagles Defensive End Has 1.5 Sacks in 13 Games
news

Jets Notebook | HC Adam Gase on the Chiefs: 'We Will Have Our Hands Full'

The Defending Super Bowl Champions Have Won Two Straight
news

Jets' Defense 'Back to Our Old Selves' After Limiting Bills to FGs

LB Avery Williamson Felt the Defense 'Played Tough' vs. Bills
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Bills?

 QB Sam Darnold, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Buffalo
news

QB Sam Darnold: 'We Have to Adjust to Their Adjustments'

A Tale of Two Halves as Jets' Captain Returns vs. Bills After Missing Two Games
news

For Jets-Bills, Adam Gase Passes Play-Calling Duties to OC Dowell Loggains

And the Change Worked for a Half Before Green & White Offense Disappeared in 2nd Half vs. Bills
news

Jets' Offensive Rookies Supply a 1st-Half Spark vs. the Bills

WR Denzel Mims & RB La'Mical Perine Provide Glimpses in First 30 Minutes of How Productive They Can Be
news

Jets-Bills 3 Takeaways: Defense Bends But Doesn't Break in 18-10 Loss

Sam Darnold, Offense Can't Find Rhythm as New York Falls to 0-7

Advertising