The Official Jets Podcast Recap: How Are the Young Jets Playing in 2020?

On this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS, hosts Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen discuss the young players on the team e.g. DL Quinnen Williams, DL Bryce Huff, WR Denzel Mims and RB La'Mical Perine. Bart Scott also joins to preview Jets-Chiefs in Week 8. Podcast highlights include:
- 2:17 – Quinnen Williams' performance in Year 2.
- 6:57 – Young players on the defensive line such as Bryce Huff, John Franklin-Myers and Jabari Zuniga, who is still on injured reserve.
- 8:51 – What to expect from CB Bryce Hall if and when he is activated.
- 10:18 – Denzel Mims' NFL debut and the status of the WR corps.
- 15:27 – La'Mical Perine's first rushing TD.
- 16:50 – The defense's performance against the Bills and what needs to be carried over to Week 8 to give the team a chance to win.
- 20:10 – Jets-Chiefs preview with Bart Scott.
For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.