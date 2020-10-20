The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Braden Mann

Jets P Braden Mann joined this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS and discussed growing up in Texas, playing LB in high school, transitioning from Texas A&M to the NFL and more. Bart Scott also joins to preview Jets-Bills in Week 7. Podcast highlights include:
- 2:50 – Adjusting to the Northeast as a guy from Texas.
- 5:39 – Texas football both in high school and college .
- 9:13 – Playing LB in high school and his pride in tackling as a punter.
- 13:00 – The intricacies of punting.
- 16:33 – Holding for the placekicker.
- 22:00 – Jets-Bills preview with Bart Scott.
