The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Braden Mann

Rookie P Talks Growing Up in Texas, Playing LB in High School; Bart Scott Previews Jets-Bills

Oct 20, 2020 at 12:19 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

mann-pod-E_SZ3_1632

Jets P Braden Mann joined this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS and discussed growing up in Texas, playing LB in high school, transitioning from Texas A&M to the NFL and more. Bart Scott also joins to preview Jets-Bills in Week 7. Podcast highlights include:

  • 2:50 – Adjusting to the Northeast as a guy from Texas.
  • 5:39 – Texas football both in high school and college .
  • 9:13 – Playing LB in high school and his pride in tackling as a punter.
  • 13:00 – The intricacies of punting.
  • 16:33 – Holding for the placekicker.
  • 22:00 – Jets-Bills preview with Bart Scott.

For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.

Related Content

news

Jets' Braden Mann: Six Weeks in, 'It's Been a Wild Ride'

Rookie Punter Likes to 'Stick' It to Returners, When Necessary
news

Jets' Marcus Maye Had NFL's Fourth Highest PFF Grade in Week 6

Green & White S Recorded First INT of 2020, vs. Dolphins 
news

Jets Place OLB Frankie Luvu on IR 

Green & White 'Backer Sustained Groin Injury in Week 6
news

First Look: Jets vs. Bills 

Green & White Host Buffalo QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs in Division Matchup 
news

Jets and Gatorade Name Gary Mobley of Columbia HS & Tommy Mulligan of Elwood Park HS Coaches of the Week

news

Jets Notebook | Jets QB Joe Flacco: 'We Have to Stay in the Moment'

OL Greg Van Roten Shares Frustration of Fans ... and His Dad
news

Frank Gore: 'I'm Being Real, It's Tough and I'm Sick of It'

Veteran RB Says the Jets Need to Find a Way to Start Faster
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Dolphins?

QB Joe Flacco, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Arizona 
news

Jets' Defensive Showing vs. Dolphins Is a Tale of Two Halves

S Marcus Maye: 'It's Tough to Fight Back, Even Though We Played Well When We Settled Down'
news

Adam Gase: Players Are 'Frustrated,' 'Hurting' as Jets Fall to 0-6

Difficult First Half in All 3 Phases Leads to Loss in Miami; HC: 'We've Just Got to Keep Grinding'
news

QB Joe Flacco: 'It Was a Tough Game'

A Ferocious Dolphins Rush Disrupted Jets' Offense

Advertising