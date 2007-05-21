The 'Miracle' Revisited





NFL Network will air the original network broadcast of the New York Jets-Miami Dolphins "Monday Night Miracle" thriller from the 2000 season on the new series, NFL Classics, on Thursday, May 24, at 8 p.m. EDT.

NFL Classics gives fans the rare opportunity to relive the Dolphins-Jets game as it aired on ABC's Monday Night Football seven years ago on Oct. 23, 2000. The broadcast features the original announcers and graphics from the telecast.

The Jets erased a 23-point fourth-quarter deficit behind quarterback Vinny Testaverde, who threw five touchdown passes to lead New York to their 40-37 overtime win.

Notable milestones from this game include:

The Jets' 23-point comeback set a club record. The previous best was a 21-point comeback against Denver on Nov. 5, 1978.

* Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde became the third player in NFL history to throw four fourth-quarter touchdown passes. The others were San Francisco's Joe Montana (Sept. 24, 1989, vs. Philadelphia) and Houston's Ken Stabler (Nov. 23, 1980, vs. Jets).