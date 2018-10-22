TE Chris Herndon a Bright Spot for Jets Offense vs. Vikes

However, the replay review overturned the call on the field, saying his foot was out of bounds when he reached the ball inside the pylon. So instead of an 18-yard score, Herndon's 17-yard reception set up Darnold's 1-foot TD sneak. And that was one of his career-high four receptions on the day, for 42 yards.

"Every single game, I feel like Chris is getting better," Darnold said. "It's awesome to see him compete every day in practice, and then when he comes out here in the game, it looks just like practice, which is awesome."

Herndon's role could continue to evolve in the offense since the WR group was without Quincy Enunwa (ankle) today and the team released Terrelle Pryor (groin) Saturday because, head coach Todd Bowles said, "We needed an extra receiver."