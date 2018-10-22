TE Chris Herndon a Bright Spot for Jets Offense vs. Vikes

Oct 22, 2018 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

MK2_1579-herndon-story-thumb

It was perhaps difficult from outside the Jets locker room to see progress being made by the offense in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Vikings at MetLife Stadium. It was also hard inside the room to see that progress as well, said rookie tight end Chris Herndon.

Asked about the one touchdown reception he had, in the first quarter, and the one taken away by a booth replay review in the fourth, Herndon replied:

"They kind of played out just how we practiced them. But it's hard to really think about those after a loss because that just means our performance wasn't good enough. So it's time to move on and get ready for next week."

Yet Herndon, despite his down demeanor after the defeat, has reason to feel upbeat about the tight ends' role in the Jets' offense and specifically his increased prominence. For the second game in a row, he caught a TD pass from fellow rookie Sam Darnold. And had his second TD gone in the books, he would've become the first Jets rookie TE to catch two TD passes in a game.

However, the replay review overturned the call on the field, saying his foot was out of bounds when he reached the ball inside the pylon. So instead of an 18-yard score, Herndon's 17-yard reception set up Darnold's 1-foot TD sneak. And that was one of his career-high four receptions on the day, for 42 yards.

"Every single game, I feel like Chris is getting better," Darnold said. "It's awesome to see him compete every day in practice, and then when he comes out here in the game, it looks just like practice, which is awesome."

Herndon's role could continue to evolve in the offense since the WR group was without Quincy Enunwa (ankle) today and the team released Terrelle Pryor (groin) Saturday because, head coach Todd Bowles said, "We needed an extra receiver."

"It's a little adversity," Herndon said of the wideout injuries, "but one thing about it is the season keeps going. You can't complain and make a bunch of excuses. You've just got to work with what you have and just go out and do the best you can. ... We're going to take care of our bodies and just use this week to get better and get prepared for Chicago."

Related Content

news

2021 Jets Flight Crew Roster Announced

Jets Flight Crew Will Be Returning for a 15th Season in 2021
news

How Many Points Per Game Will the Jets Average in 2021? 

OC Mike LaFleur, QB Zach Wilson, WR Corey Davis Among Others All Newcomers in 2021
news

Jets OT George Fant: 'This System Is Built for Me'

Veteran Tackle Believes He'll Benefit in Outside-Zone System Because of Basketball Background
news

PFF Names Its Most Underrated Player on the Jets

Folorunso Fatukasi NFL's No. 2 Run Defender Among Interior D-Linemen
news

Which Jets Made NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team?

DT Quinnen Williams Broke Out in 2020; OT Mekhi Becton Impressed His Rookie Season
news

BYU HC Thinks Zach Wilson Is a 'Perfect Fit' for the Jets

Kalani Sitaki Talks QB's Leadership and Toughness 
news

Jets vs. Patriots 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Patriots Sept. 19, Travel to Foxborough Oct. 24; Take On Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore, Jonnu Smith
news

Where Are They Now: Gordon Browne

Catch Up with the Former Jets Offensive Lineman from Boston College
news

Jets Notebook | Mike LaFleur for the Offense; Jeff Ulbrich for the Defense

Trevon Wesco Doubling as a FB; WR Keelan Cole Making Plays; S Lamarcus Joyner Brings Unique Skill Set 
news

Connor McGovern: 'Awesome New Energy' Around Jets

Ironman at Center: Zach Wilson Has Been Super Great Off the Field
news

C.J. Mosley's Return Has Been a 'Breath of Fresh Air'

Quinnen Williams Says Jets' Veteran Middle Linebacker Is Slim and Fit and "Looks Amazing"
news

USC HC Clay Helton: Alijah Vera-Tucker's Versatility Is Like Quenton Nelson

Jets GM Joe Douglas Traded Up 9 Spots in NFL Draft to Select OL
Advertising