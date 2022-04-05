Tackle Greg Senat, a Native New Yorker, Returns to Jets

The Jets have signed New York-raised, travel-wise offensive tackle Greg Senat.

Senat (6-6, 305) was acquired by the Jets off waivers from Indianapolis on Jan. 3, then was deactivated for the season finale at Buffalo. The Jets didn't tender him a qualifying offer last month, but the signing adds him to the team's offseason roster, which stands at 80 players.

Senat made the rounds over his first four seasons in the NFL, even though his only game experience was 10 games (no starts) for Dallas in 2020.

He played his high school ball, mostly basketball, at his hometown high school of Elmont Memorial on Long Island. He then played power forward for Wagner's basketball team for four years before joining the football squad and starting 22 games at right tackle. From there he was selected in the sixth round (No. 212 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft by Baltimore.