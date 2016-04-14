 Skip to main content
T Ben Ijalana Re-Signs with the Jets

The New Jerseyan and Former 2nd-Round Choice of the Colts Has Been with the Jets Since '13

Apr 14, 2016 at 09:17 AM
Randy Lange

The Jets have re-signed sixth-year offensive tackle Ben Ijalana. Ijalana (6'4", 322) signed his new contract today after becoming an unrestricted free agent last month.

Ijalana, who was born in North Brunswick, NJ, and went to Rancocas Valley High School in Willingboro, NJ, entered the NFL as Indianapolis' second-round draft choice (49th overall) in the 2011 draft out of Villanova. He played four games with the Colts in '11, spent '12 on injured reserve, and was an Indy final cut in '13.

The Jets acquired Ijalana off waivers then and he's been with the Green & White ever since, although his opportunities to play have been limited to preseason (164 plays in '14, 43 last year) and to three regular-season games in '14. He was on the Jets' active roster all last season but was inactive the first 15 games and active but did not play in the season finale at Buffalo.

It's been a busy week at the Jets' tackle position, with D'Brickashaw Ferguson announcing his retirement last Saturday and holding his retirement news conference today (with Ijalana among Ferguson's former teammates in the audience) and then the Jets trading for Denver LT Ryan Clady on Sunday.

