Snap Count Analysis: Which Two Defenders Played Every Snap During the Final Eight Weeks of 2018?

The Jets closed out the 2018 campaign with a 38-3 loss to the Patriots in Foxborough. For the final time this year, let's take a dive into the playtime percentages.

OFFENSE

The Jets ran 56 plays on offense against New England, down one from the 57 they ran against Green Bay last week. By comparison, the Jets authored 62 plays from scrimmage in their Week 12 matchup with the Pats. For the second straight week, the Jets had six players in on every offensive snap. Quarterback Sam Darnold, in his fourth game back from injury, completed 16 of 28 passes for 167 yards. Darnold wraps up his rookie season having completed 57 percent of his passes for 2,865 yards with 17 TDs and 15 INT in 13 games. His TD to INT ratio over his final four games was 6-1.

Once again the same offensive line quintet that played every snap against the Packers did the same in the season finale. Left ackle Kelvin Beachum, left guard Spencer Long, center Jonotthan Harrison, right guard Brian Winters and right tackle Brent Qvale were in on all 56 snaps. Dakota Dozier saw action on nine plays (16%)

The Jets were a bit thin at wide receiver, missing two of their top pass catchers in Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse. For the third straight game it was Robby Anderson leading all skill position players in on-field time. The third-year pro was in on all but two plays (96%) and hauled in three grabs for 24 yards. Anderson had a team-best 50 catches for 752 yards and six TDs to wrap up the year. Pro Bowler Andre Roberts appeared in a season high 40 snaps (71%), while pulling in three grabs for 28 yards.

The team's leading receiver against the Patriots was none other than Deontay Burnett. Darnold's former USC target, had a Jets personal-best five catches for 73 yards. Burnett saw his most action in the offense (30 of 56, 54%) since Week 8 in Chicago.

For the seventh time in eight games since coming off IR, Eli McGuire led all running backs in playing time. The second-year pro was in on 43 of 56 snaps, for 77 percent. McGuire averaged close to 78 percent of the playing time over the season's final four weeks. Trenton Cannon saw action on 20 snaps (36 percent). De'Angelo Henderson received his first touches on the year, carrying the ball twice for 19 yards while seeing action for three plays.

Tight end Chris Herndon wrapped up a very successful first season by earning his highest playtime percentage of the season (82%). The rookie finished the year second on the team in receptions with 39, for 502 yards and four touchdowns. Jordan Leggett saw action on 29 of 56 plays (52%), and closed out the year with a catch in each of the final eight games.

DEFENSE

As for the defense, three players were in on all 68 snaps. Similarly, the Patriots ran 67 plays when the two teams met back in week 12. For the eighth consecutive game both Avery Williamson (6 tackles) and Jamal Adams (team-high 11 tackles) were in on every defensive play. Adams missed one snap versus Chicago in Week 8 or else the streak would be longer. The third member of the unit to play all 68 snaps was Rontez Miles. The safety was second on the team with seven tackles, while also contributing 14 snaps on special teams as well.

Leonard Williams (6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack) played all but three snaps (96%), while Buster Skrine and Rashard Robinson were each in on 64 plays (94%). Skrine saw his most action since Week 8 against Chicago (95%), while Robinson's playing time marked a season high for the third-year defensive back.

Linebacker Neville Hewitt once again played a big role in the defensive gameplan. After appearing in all 91 snaps last week, Hewitt saw action on 57 of 68 snaps against the Pats (84%), recording six tackles. Brandon Copeland (40 snaps, 59%) and Frankie Luvu (31, 46%) were next among the linebacking core. Jordan Jenkins, hobbled by an ankle injury, was in on 29 plays (43%). Jenkins tied for the team lead in sacks with seven.

Henry Anderson also totaled seven sacks in his first season in Green and White. The Stanford product closed out the year appearing in 37 plays for 54% against the Patriots. Fellow D-lineman Steve McLendon (2 tackles, 1 TFL, QB hit) saw his highest on-field time since the first meeting with New England, playing 45 snaps (66%). Rookie Nathan Shepherd (20 plays, 29%) and Bronson Kaufusi (14 plays, 21%) rounded out the action for the D-line.

SPECIAL TEAMS

On special teams, Terrance Brooks led the way with 24 plays. Copeland wasn't far behind with 21 snaps, while Charone Peake and Frankie Luvu chipped in with 17 and 16, respectively. Pro Bowler Jason Myers was responsible for the only points on the afternoon, converting his only field goal try of the afternoon (40 yards). Myers closed out his first season as a Jet, 33-of-36 on field goal tries, including 6-of-7 from 50 plus yards out.