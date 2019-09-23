Snap Count Analysis: Which Jets Have Played Every Snap in 2019?

The Jets came up short in Foxboro on Sunday, falling to the Patriots 30-14 before the bye week. Let's take a look at the snap count of how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

The Jets ran a season-low 51 snaps on offense after averaging 70 per game over the first two weeks of the season. However, there were a season-high eight members of the offense that were on field for every play: Kelvin Beachum, Kelechi Osemele, Ryan Kalil, Brian Winters, Brandon Shell, Luke Falk, Robby Anderson and Le'Veon Bell. There were only four offensive players who played the entire game against Cleveland in Week 2. Beachum, Winters, Shell and Osemele are the only four to have been on the field for every snap this season.

Against the Patriots, Luke Falk became the third starting quarterback for the Jets in as many games in 2019. The Green & White became the sixth team in the Super Bowl era (not counting the 1987 strike season) to have that distinction. Falk, making his first career start, completed 12-of-22 for 98 yards and an interception against the league's top-ranked defense.

After sitting out all of 2018, Bell has played all but seven snaps in his first three games as a Jet. No. 26 played the entire game Sunday, totaling 63 yards from scrimmage. Fellow running back Ty Montgomery was in for eight plays (16%), while veteran Bilal Powell made his season debut and saw action on one play.

With Demaryius Thomas sidelined due to knee and hamstring ailments, only three wide receivers were involved on offense. Robby Anderson played the entire game, totaling three catches and has been on field for all but four plays in 2019. Jamison Crowder was in on 46 of the 51 snaps (90%), hauling in two grabs for 25 yards. Braxton Berrios (30/51, 59%) saw his first action of the season on offense and hauled in two catches for 29 yards.

Ryan Griffin once again led the tight ends in playing time. Griffin was in on all but four plays (47/51, 92%). Rookie Trevon Wesco received his most playing time of the season (11/51, 22%) while Daniel Brown was in on ten plays (20%).

DEFENSE

The Jets defense was on field for a season-high 77 plays against the Pats compared to 69 in each of the first two weeks. Five players were in on 100% of the snaps — Marcus Maye, Jamal Adams, Darryl Roberts, Neville Hewitt and Nate Hairston played all 77 in Foxboro. Maye and Roberts are the only two members of the defense who have yet to come off the field in 2019.

Adams accounted for one of the Jets' two scores, picking off a Jarrett Stidham pass and taking it 61 yards for his first-career touchdown. Maye tied for third on the team with six tackles. Roberts tallied eight tackles, including one for loss. Hewitt, who started his second game at the Mike LB in place of C.J. Mosley (groin), recorded his second sack in as many games to go with five tackles and one stop for loss.

Six defensive linemen were once again active Sunday. For the second straight game, the unit played without rookie Quinnen Williams (ankle). Leonard Williams led the group in playing time, logging 70% of the snaps (54/77). Rookie Kyle Phillips saw a significant jump in playing time, totaling 48 snaps (62%) compared to 30 in Week 2. Phillips made the most of it, recording a tackle for loss and a pair of QB hits. Henry Anderson saw action on 45 plays (58%), while Bronson Kaufusi (30/77, 39%), Steve McLendon (24/77, 31%) and Folorunso Fatukasi (22 snaps, 29%) rounded out the D-line.

After playing every snap in Week 2, rookie LB Blake Cashman was on field for all but eight snaps Sunday (69/77, 90%) and tied for third on the team in tackles with six. Tarell Basham (50/77, 65%), Harvey Langi (21/77, 27%) and Frankie Luvu (15/77, 19%) also saw game action at linebacker.

Nickel CB Brian Poole's playing time has increased in each of the season's three games. Poole was in for 71 of 77 snaps (92%), recording a team-high 12 tackles and added one pass defense. Rontez Miles (3) and Arthur Maulet (2) also saw action among the DB's. Trumaine Johnson was on field for eight snaps (12 total the past two weeks) after playing every snap in Week 1.