Sixth-Rounder IK Enemkpali Signs with Jets

May 15, 2014 at 07:39 AM
ik-signs-article.jpg

Add Ikemefuna "IK" Enemkpali to the growing list of draft selections to sign with Jets.

The sixth-round defensive end out of Louisiana Tech won the team's Willie Roaf Lineman of the Year Award with 47 tackles (11 for loss), 5.5 sacks and a pair of picks as a redshirt senior, becoming one of only two NCAA defensive linemen to record multiple interceptions in 2013.

Enemkpali (6'1", 261) earned All-Conference USA first-team honors for his efforts.

"We felt very good about IK and that he has a chance to fit a role here, come in and compete," general manager John Idzik has said. "So we're happy to have him on board."

However, the role he might be competing for has yet to be revealed.

"I don't know about all of that," Enemkpali said. "All I know is that they want me to come in and I'm going to go in there and compete. I'm going to compete my tail off and try to earn a spot and try to earn the respect of my teammates so they can trust me."

WR Quincy Enunwa and LB Jeremiah George signed their contracts earlier today, while OL Dakota Dozier and LB Trevor Reilly did the same Wednesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

