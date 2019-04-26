Six Things to Know About Quinnen Williams & His Family

Grandma on Wheels

With Quinnen about to come into some NFL rookie contract money, what will he buy for himself? "I'm a real tight guy," he told hollywoodlife.com ahead of the draft. "I'm going to still be wearing the same Nike sweats and stuff."

But what will he splurge on? "I think I'm going to buy my grandma a car," he said. "And she don't really wear jewelry so I'll buy her jewelry." Why Grandma? Because Yvarta Henderson helped his father raise the Williams family after her daughter's passing.

The Legacy

Marquischa Henderson Williams was an elementary school teacher from a family of teachers, including her mother. But teaching so far isn't in the cards for Quinnen.

"They don't make a lot of money," he observed in a February story on nfl.com. "The educators around me, they would do it for free. That's something you've got to be born with, something you've got to have inside you. I ain't got that inside me."

But he does have his mother's smile, and her teaching genes. He's helped younger teammates with playbooks. And he has returned to Birmingham to counsel students about how to deal with the tough stuff going on at home.

He got that from coping with the loss of his mother.