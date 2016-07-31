Sidelined Matt Forté Still Likes What He Sees

The most action Matt Forte has been getting the first four days of Jets training camp has been with the JUGS machine. Today it was seven low fastballs to one side, two getting away, then seven more to the other side, all of them thunking solidly into his gloved hands.

Then the featured back with the cranky hammy came over to talk with reporters in the Atlantic Health Training Center fieldhouse not about what he's been doing but what he's been seeing.

"I love it, just going through it in OTAs, seeing the leeway and the versatility you are able to have," Forté said of coordinator Chan Gailey's scheme. "Chan likes to motion running backs out of the backfield, run routes from the backfield, and that's what I'm used to. I think it'll be fun to see it when I practice."