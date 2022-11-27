Script's a Little Different for Jets Defense but They 'Settle In' and Contribute to Win

QB Mike White After Victory over Bears: 'It's Nice Knowing We Have One of the Best Defenses in Ball'

Nov 27, 2022 at 06:57 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ3_6591-defense-thumb

Some fans of the green-and-white persuasion might have been inclined to feel that with the 3-8 Bears, missing starting QB Justin Fields, then not being sure which backup would be running the offense, on top of missing their top tailback for a few more weeks, would be a prime candidate for a pummeling by the Jets' defense.

But that's not how the first 1½ quarters of the Jets' home game against Chicago unfolded Sunday.

"The defense started a little slow," head coach Robert Saleh said. "Credit to them, they created a couple of explosives on checkdowns. That 32 [RB David Montgomery] is a damn good back. I thought the defense did a really nice job settling."

"Sometimes it takes a couple of plays to adjust," MLB and defensive leader C.J. Mosley said. "Could've been the weather, could've been the rain, but nonetheless we got it going in time."

There were actually a lot of similarities between the defense's stoic showing in the 10-3 loss at New England and today's slower-starting, still-fast-finishing effort in the 31-10 win over the Bears.

Last week, no touchdowns allowed. Sunday, one. Last week, 297 yards and 13 first downs given up. Sunday, 290 yards and 14 first downs. Last week, no takeaways, no red zone touchdowns allowed. Sunday: one takeaway, one RZ TD.

The difference in the two outcomes, however, was fairly clear for Jets fans: The offense and special teams came along for the ride.

"I think just the second year in the system is always helpful for guys on both sides of the ball, and I think that's going to show," QB Mike White said. "It's nice knowing we have one of the best defenses in ball and you can fall on them if you need to."

Perhaps another issue was the identity of the Chicago QB. The Jets were prepared for the newly dangerous Justin Fields but his separated left shoulder made him an unlikely starter. Then there was backup Trevor Siemian's oblique sprain from warmups that had him out in favor of practice-squad callup Nate Peterman and then back to Siemian for the entire game.

"We were definitely expecting Fields to play, just knowing him being a franchise quarterback, being a young quarterback, wanting to be out there with his team," Mosley said. "It didn't happen. We heard about the injury thing outside in warmups, so at that point we were just ready to execute our game plan. We prepared for Fields, but we were ready for whoever stepped on the field."

The Jets didn't rack up the sacks against the mobile Siemian — after totaling 17 sacks and 24 QB hits in the past three games, they had two and five vs. the former Jets. John Franklin-Myers and Nate Shepherd splitting one and Bryce Huff speeding unblocked for the second.

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Bears | Week 12

See the best images from the 31-10 victory over the Bears at MetLife Stadium.

E_SZ3_6865
1 / 54
E_SS3_9693
2 / 54
E_SS3_9698
3 / 54
E_SS3_9733
4 / 54
E_SS3_9815
5 / 54
E_SS3_9874
6 / 54
E_SS3_9946
7 / 54
E_SZ3_5679
8 / 54
E_SZ3_5578
9 / 54
E_SZ3_5828
10 / 54
E_SZ3_5768
11 / 54
E_SZ3_5798
12 / 54
E_SZ3_5615
13 / 54
E_SZ3_6225
14 / 54
E_SZ3_6356
15 / 54
E_SZ3_5702
16 / 54
E_SZ3_6810
17 / 54
E_SZ3_6501
18 / 54
E_SZ3_6726
19 / 54
E_SZ3_7041
20 / 54
E_SZ3_6980
21 / 54
E_SZ3_6704
22 / 54
E_SZ3_6936
23 / 54
E_SZ3_6651
24 / 54
E_SZ3_6679
25 / 54
E_SZ3_6591
26 / 54
E_SZ3_6479
27 / 54
E_SZ3_6440
28 / 54
E_SZ3_6570
29 / 54
E_SZ3_7489
30 / 54
E_SZ3_7504
31 / 54
E_SZ3_7530
32 / 54
E_SZ3_7717
33 / 54
E_SZ3_7939
34 / 54
E_SZ3_7902
35 / 54
E_SZ3_7810
36 / 54
E_SZ3_7674
37 / 54
E_SZ3_7570
38 / 54
E_SS3_0938
39 / 54
E_SS3_0956
40 / 54
E_SS3_0967
41 / 54
E_SS3_1051
42 / 54
E_SS3_1097
43 / 54
E_SZ3_9227
44 / 54
E_SS3_1281
45 / 54
E_SS3_1220
46 / 54
E_SS3_1384
47 / 54
E_SZ3_8345
48 / 54
E_SS3_0807
49 / 54
E_SS3_0811
50 / 54
E_SS3_0854 1
51 / 54
E_SZ3_8441
52 / 54
E_SS3_1535
53 / 54
E_SS3_1556
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

But after the Bears' 10 points on their first two drives, the defense always found a way. They held Chicago to a five-series bloc of three 3-and-outs and two 4-and-outs. Then when the visitors threatened just a bit to make this into a fourth-quarter nailbiter, S Lamarcus Joyner came up with the fourth-down pass defense on Chase Claypool near the goal line to end one drive, and Mosley came flying in front of TE Cole Kmet at the 3 for his first interception since his first game as a Jet in the 2019 home opener against Buffalo.

This recap is not to suggest the Jets defense is on the beach and home free for the rest of the year.

"They got a few explosives on us," Huff said. "We just had to recoup, settle down and get back into our rhythm."

"Obviously we have to fix this tackling," Saleh said of too many misses, especially on Montgomery, who had a 113-yard scrimmage game. "I will give credit to that kid — he's a load. But still, a lot of things we can get better at."

But, the coach added, "It's like I've said: Our guys don't flinch. There's a lot of confidence on the defensive side of the ball. ... They play hard, they play fast and they're very smart.

"I love that group."

Related Content

news

Jets-Chicago Game Recap | Mike White, Green & White Rebound, Maul Bears 31-10

QB's Day Reminscent of Rookie Debut Last Year; Garrett Wilson, Zonovan Knight, Greg Zuerlein & Others Star

news

Jets' QB Mike White: 'Today Was a Complete Team Win'

White Threw a Pair of TDs to Rookie WR Garrett Wilson; Spreads the Ball Around to 10 Different Targets

news

Garrett Wilson Catches Fire Again with 2 More TD Catches in Win over Bears

Jets Rookie Wideout on the Team Win at Rainy MetLife: 'We Were Detailed and That Shined Through'

news

QB Justin Fields Inactive for Bears as They Go Against QB Mike White & Jets

WR Corey Davis, T Max Mitchell Available for Green & White, QB Zach Wilson & DL Sheldon Rankins Inactive

news

Jets-Bears Game Preview | QB Situations Will Have Big Impact on This Game at MetLife

Mike White Leads Green & White Offense, Defense Aims to Rattle Chicago's Justin Fields and/or Trevor Siemian

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Welcome Chicago to MetLife on Sunday

Mike White at QB, C.J. Mosley & 'Backers vs. the Run, Quinnen Williams & Co. on the Rush, Take Aim at Bears

news

Darrelle Revis 'Overwhelmed' and 'Excited' Ahead of Sunday's Ring of Honor Induction

Revis Is Also One of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

news

Jets QB Mike White Will Start Against Bears

Third-Year Signal Caller Replaces Zach Wilson for Chicago Game; Joe Flacco Will Be the Backup

news

Jets Notebook | WR Corey Davis' Return Is 'Big' for Offense

Defense Preparing for Justin Fields; Green & White Battling for AFC Playoff Berth

news

Jets Activate Rookie OL Max Mitchell

Green & White Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, LB Chazz Surratt for Sunday's Game vs. Chicago

news

Inside the Numbers | Jets Pass Rush Has Whipped Up a 'Sacknado'

Nuggets, Trivial & Significant, from the 17 Sacks over the Green & White's Last 3 Games

Advertising