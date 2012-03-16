Schilens Joins Green & White WR Corps

Right after the Jets announced they are bringing QB Drew Stanton into the fold, they've just announced that Stanton and Mark Sanchez will have a new target to throw passes with WR Chaz Schilens, formerly with the Raiders, also agreeing in principle to a deal.
Schilens (6'4", 225) was Oakland's seventh-round choice in the 2008 draft out of San Diego State. In the past four seasons he has contributed to the Silver & Black offense with 72 receptions for 902 yards (12.5 yards per catch), a long of 60 yards at Baltimore as a rookie, and seven touchdowns.
In two games against the Jets, in '08 and last season, Schilens had six catches for 41 yards.
Sanjay Lal, the Jets' new wide receivers coach, was on the Oakland staff for all of Schilens' time in Oakland, and was his position coach from 2009-11.