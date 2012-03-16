Schilens Joins Green & White WR Corps

Right after the Jets announced they are bringing QB Drew Stanton into the fold, they've just announced that Stanton and Mark Sanchez will have a new target to throw passes with WR Chaz Schilens, formerly with the Raiders, also agreeing in principle to a deal.

Schilens (6'4", 225) was Oakland's seventh-round choice in the 2008 draft out of San Diego State. In the past four seasons he has contributed to the Silver & Black offense with 72 receptions for 902 yards (12.5 yards per catch), a long of 60 yards at Baltimore as a rookie, and seven touchdowns.

In two games against the Jets, in '08 and last season, Schilens had six catches for 41 yards.