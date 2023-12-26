Jets CB Sauce Gardner: 'I Try to Be Perfect Even Though Nobody Is Perfect'

The superlatives as they apply to Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner are close to wearing out all the synonyms Roget's Thesaurus has to offer. Exactly how good is Sauce Gardner?

If Gardner, the Jets' top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, secures his second consecutive first-team All-Pro honor he will have accomplished in his first two seasons something the best CBs in league history did not. That list includes Darrelle Revis, Champ Bailey, Deion Sanders, Richard Sherman and Rod Woodson ... or any others of note.

He's also in the competition to appear in his second Pro Bowl Games, with events to be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, on Feb. 4.

"I appreciate everybody who voted for me in the Pro Bowl, hopefully I can make that happen again," Gardner told Eric Allen of newyorkjets.com. "Two-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro sounds nice. We'll see what happens."

What will happen first is Thursday night's visit to Cleveland to play the Browns (10-5) and former teammates QB Joe Flacco and WR Elijah Moore, not to mention elite WR Amari Cooper.

"The challenge for him [Gardner] is going to be stay locked in and he is," head coach Robert Saleh said during his Tuesday press conference. "I want to make sure I say this because the way he approaches practice and games and meetings, he's very deliberate, he's very locked in and he's very focused. And I compare it to Sherm when I coached Richard Sherman, you can get bored out there when teams are just deliberately trying to avoid you. He's locked down that left side of the field and he's earned that right."

While Gardner usually roosts on the left side of the defense, with Reed on the right side (Cooper's favored spot), Saleh said that like the Washington game when Gardner stuck with the Commanders' Terry McLaurin the Jets would put their best against the Browns' best at times.

"We have done that," Saleh said. "I think we did that last week some with McLaurin, so there are going to be opportunities. But as I said, it's not a stubbornness, it's a whole philosophy and a whole global thinking with regards to all 11. But when we can, we've shown that we will."

Flacco is Cleveland's fourth starting QB this season and he's been hot (1,307 yards, 10 TDs) ... and cold (7 INTs).

"He's a confident guy, always smiling," Gardener said of Flacco. "I'm looking forward to it. He's a pretty good quarterback, you can tell by the tape that he believes and trusts in his guys."