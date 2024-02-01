CB Sauce Gardner Selected to The Sporting News' First -Team All-Pro

The postseason awards continue to roll in for Jets CB Sauce Gardner who has been named a First Team All-Pro by The Sporting News.

Gardner, the No. 10 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, in his first two seasons has been named to two Pro Bowls, became the first cornerback since the AFL/NFL merger to be named to The Associated Press First -Team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons and has earned The Sporting News' First Team All-Pro honor twice.

Since entering the league, Gardner has been open about his goals of earning postseason accolades. But what separates the Cincinnati product from his peers has been his laser-like focus once he gets between the white lines.