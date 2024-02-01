 Skip to main content
Advertising

CB Sauce Gardner Selected to The Sporting News' First -Team All-Pro

Jets Second-Year Defender Adds Honor to Pro Bowl, AP All-Pro Selections

Feb 01, 2024 at 03:13 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

JB2_7540-gardner-thumb

The postseason awards continue to roll in for Jets CB Sauce Gardner who has been named a First Team All-Pro by The Sporting News.

Gardner, the No. 10 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, in his first two seasons has been named to two Pro Bowls, became the first cornerback since the AFL/NFL merger to be named to The Associated Press First -Team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons and has earned The Sporting News' First Team All-Pro honor twice.

Since entering the league, Gardner has been open about his goals of earning postseason accolades. But what separates the Cincinnati product from his peers has been his laser-like focus once he gets between the white lines.

"I love this game, I honor it so much," Gardner said. "I always have fun when I am out there on the field. I don't think about all that other stuff when I am out there. As I said, if I am out there and the ball comes my way, don't let the guy catch the ball. If I can pick it, pick it. If I can't pick it, then just don't let the guy catch the ball."

After leading the NFL in pass defenses (20) as a rookie, opposing QBs learned their lesson in 2023 as Gardner was targeted 31 fewer times (55) and registered 11 pass defenses this season. In 583 coverage snaps, he allowed 31 completions for 251 yards (0.4 yards allowed per coverage snap).

"Some of the great players in this league, people just avoid them," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. "Those players can get bored. I haven't felt that from Sauce, to tell you the truth. He likes to talk, he's always got great energy, he's always engaged. I haven't seen that. But it's something that could happen to a guy like himself when people avoid him at all costs."

Gardner, last season's Defensive Rookie of the Year, started 16 games, registered 57 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and was Pro Football Focus's No. 3-rated cornerback (88.6). He also received the top coverage grade at his position (90.8). After an extraordinary first two seasons, Gardner is still looking for ways to keep getting better heading into 2024.

"Everything I did already, I got to put more work into it," Gardner said. "There's going to be somebody working as hard as I worked last year. I have to take it to the next level."

Related Content

news

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on the Jets: 'Looks Like a Team That's Ready to Roll'

At the Senior Bowl, NFL Insider Is Bullish On QB Aaron Rodgers and Team's Young Core
news

Linebacker Reset | Jets 'Backers Broke Out in '23, Could Have Even Bigger Impact in '24

C.J. Mosley & Quincy Williams Form a Hard-Tackling Core, Jamien Sherwood Wants to Join the Club
news

Notebook | Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy on Jets' Jeff Ulbrich: 'He Was at the Top of My Wish List'

Green & White's DC Made Made an Impression in 2000 All-Star Game
news

Ways to Watch | 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Broadcast Info for the Festivities in Orlando Featuring Jets Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson
news

Jets O-Lineman Max Mitchell: 'It Was Just a Crazy, Crazy Year'

Injuries Again Had a Big Impact in Year 2 of Tackle's NFL Career
news

Jeff Ulbrich Has Plenty to Pass On to Players as Head Coach During Senior Bowl Week

Jets Defensive Coordinator's Message to National Team in Mobile: 'Alleviate All the Stress ... and Just Let It Rip'
news

Jermaine Johnson's Second-Year Jump Lands Him in the Pro Bowl

Second-Year Jets Edge is Headed to the Pro Bowl in Orlando
news

Running Back Reset | Breece Hall, Returning From Injury, Put Hurt on Opponents

For Now, Israel Abanikanba and Nick Bawden Are Only Others on Offseason Depth Chart
news

Jets WR Xavier Gipson: 'Week by Week, I Learned a Little Bit More of What Worked for Me'

After Walk-Off TD in the Opener, Undrafted Rookie Grew into a Productive Wideout, Special Teamer for the Green & White
news

Jets Solomon Thomas: 'We Are Closer Than a Lot of People Think'

Defensive Lineman Wants to 'Keep Building' After a Career Year
news

Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | Which Offensive Players Do the Draft Experts Project to the Jets?

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Selects a Tackle, CBS Sports Picks a Top Wide Receiver
Advertising