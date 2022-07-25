Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall Projected as Immediate Rookie Performers by The Athletic

Jets GM Joe Douglas Drafted Former Cincinnati CB No. 4 Overall, Iowa State RB No. 36

Jul 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

MicrosoftTeams-image (27)

Dane Brugler, Diante Lee and Nate Tice of The Athletic recently wrote an article answering a number of questions about the 2022 rookies, and Lee and Brugler have high expectations for the Jets' newest players.

Lee believes RB Breece Hall, the Green & White's second-round pick, will have the biggest immediate impact on offense among all NFL rookies.

"Like Dane, my first consideration was an offensive lineman," Lee wrote. "I'm comfortable predicting the blockers at the top of the 2022 draft will all be plus-starters before the end of their rookie deals. But I'll throw a little curveball here: Running back Breece Hall fits perfectly into Mike LaFleur's offense with the New York Jets, which finished 15th in rushing DVOA last season. Hall can create explosive gains in this outside zone scheme and leave the tough yardage for Michael Carter, a similar stylistic combo to Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman for Kyle Shanahan and the 2016 Falcons. Just like that pair, Hall and Carter are also reliable threats as receivers out of the backfield."

Freeman and Coleman, who enters his second year with the Jets, combined for 1,599 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in 2016 with 85 receptions, 883 receiving yards and 5 receiving scores.

Hall was a consensus first-team All-America and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, rushing for 3,044 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also had 59 receptions, 482 yards and 5 TDs. He left the Cyclones owning 11 school records and set an FBS record with a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games. He joins a room that that includes Carter (639 rushing yards, 4 TD in 2020), Coleman, Ty Johnson, La'Mical Perine and Zonovan Knight.

Brugler, on the defensive side, thinks Ahmad "Sauce Gardner," the No. 4 overall pick, will have the biggest immediate impact.

"The first five picks in the draft were on the defensive side of the ball, so there are several logical choices here," he wrote. "I'm going with corner Sauce Gardner, who should step in as an outside starter for the Jets from Day 1. College offenses stayed away from his side of the field last season, but it will be the opposite in the NFL as teams look to attack the rookie on an island. And in a division with stud receivers such as Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill, the Jets will need Gardner to be the playmaker they believe he is."

A three-year starter at Cincinnati, Gardner was a consensus All-America in 2021 as he saw only 11% of the Bearcats' defensive targets and allowed only 13 catches for 117, and no TDs.

"I fit great," Gardner said. "However they want to use me, I'm willing to be versatile, I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win. They want to play zone, they want to play man, they want to blitz me, they want to put me at linebacker — I don't think that's going to happen, but I'm willing to do whatever it takes; however they want to use me."

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: 'It's Going to Be a Different Year'

D-Line Coach Aaron Whitectotton Recalls a Classic Lou Holtz Story; Jordan Whitehead Dishes on Darrelle Revis Connection

news

Which Jets Player Ranked No. 3 Among Second-Year Breakout Candidates?

Elijah Moore Led Team in Receiving Yards, Touchdowns in 2021

news

Jets Unveil New Stealth Black Alternate Helmet

Black Helmets Will Be Paired with the Stealth Black Uniform at Home Games vs. Patriots, Bears and Jaguars in 2022

news

What Is Your Must-Watch Training Camp Battle?

George Fant, Mekhi Becton Will Battle for LT Spot; Competition at CB, RB Set to Heat Up

news

Aaron Whitecotton on DE Carl Lawson: He's a Dream Come True

Jets DL Coach Stresses Rotational Value in Attack System

news

Jets Place Five Players on PUP List; Sign CB Craig James

Tackles Mekhi Becton and George Fant, DE Carl Lawson Among Players on PUP List

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | OL Mekhi Becton, George Fant Battling at Left Tackle

Joe Douglas Added Pro Bowl LG Laken Tomlinson; Alijah Vera-Tucker Moved to Right Side

news

Where Are They Now: Vladimir Ducasse

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Haiti

news

Key Special Teams Players Return for Encores

Top Returner Braxton Berrios, Top Tackler Justin Hardee Pack a Punch for Jets

news

Jets Sign Second-Round Pick Breece Hall

Former Iowa State RB Was Drafted No. 36 Overall

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | Special Teams Spotlight's on Braxton Berrios, Kicking Derby

Will Eddy Piñeiro or Greg Zuerlein Win the PK Job and Bring Stability to the Position?

Advertising