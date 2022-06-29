Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall Among Brian Baldinger's Top-10 Favorite Players in NFL Draft 

Jun 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

baldy-lhf-E_SZ1_0885

After the NFL Draft, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger ranked his 10 favorite draft picks and two of the Jets' seven selections made the list with Sauce Gardner at No. 4 and RB Breece Hall at No. 6.

"This guy was a three-year starter for Cincinnati," Baldinger said of Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in 2022. "The first thing you notice is his length. He's 6-3, 190 pounds. A great technician, looking back, clueing for the ball and then he knocks it down. He can play press man, he can play zone, he also is a great tackler. A good blitzer, he'll take people right off their feet. He's not shy. He'll throw the leather and pop the leather. The Jets got him, they thought he was the No. 1 corner in this draft and took him with the fourth pick."

Gardner had 35 tackles with 3 interceptions, 3 sacks, and 4 breakups and led the FBS with a 26.1 QB rating when targeted. He allowed only 13 catches for 117 yards in 2021 and did not allow a touchdown reception in over 1,000 snaps for the Bearcats. He became the first Cincinnati player since 1971 to be selected in the first round.

After trading back into the first round to select Jermaine Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas traded up again in Round 2, from 38 to 36, to select Hall, making him the first back taken in the draft. He was one of the most consistent, productive backs in college football the last two seasons.

He was a consensus first-team All-America and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, rushing for 3,044 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also had 59 receptions, 482 yards and 5 TDs. Hall left the Cyclones owning 11 school records and set an FBS record with a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games.

"My sixth favorite player of this draft is Breece Hall," Baldinger said. "The first player out of his conference drafted. He's so patient and he has good size at 5-11, 217. But he can just hit the gas pedal. He ran a 4.39 40 at the Combine, he ran for over 3,000 yards in the last two seasons. His little stutter move coming to the line of scrimmage just makes you freeze and then he goes right by you. He has great contact balance. He's a very difficult guy to bring down to the ground. He learned a lot from David Montgomery, who was the running back before him at Iowa State and now he's with the Chicago Bears. Breece Hall, 31 starts, he also caught six touchdown passes. Fifty rushing touchdowns at Iowa State."

The Jets' five other picks were WR Garrett Wilson (No. 10), TE Jeremy Ruckert (third round), OL Max Mitchell (fourth round) and DL Micheal Clemons (fourth round).

"I feel like the biggest thing that we did was add quality depth, add quality players to this team," GM Joe Douglas said after the draft. "Obviously, nothing is going to be handed to these guys. These guys are going to have to work for everything, but these guys have the right mindset and mentality to compete. Coach [Robert Saleh] always talks about the love the game, consistent competitiveness, will to be great. I feel like all these guys bring that."

Related Content

news

Mike LaFleur's Offense Has a 'Fun Challenge' Ahead

Jets Improved Through His 1st Year at the Helm; Now He Has More 'Pieces to Work With'

news

Which Jets Pick Did NFL Network Say Was Best Value in Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Selected Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert in Third Round

news

Robert Saleh: Jets' Vision Is Clear 'for Every Player We've Brought In'

GM Joe Douglas: Head Coach and His Staff Are Unifiers, Teachers, Collaborators

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Return to MetLife Stadium in Week 3

news

LaDainian Tomlinson Ranks Jets' Breece Hall as No. 1 RB Fit in NFL Draft

Former Iowa State Back, No. 36 Selection, Had Rushing TD in 24 Straight Games

news

For Joe Douglas, It's Been an Offseason Spent in Attack Mode

'Unbelievable Job': GM and His Staff Aggressively Brought 'Quality Players' to the Jets

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Denver Broncos

They Face Tough Historical Combo in Week 7: at Denver, vs. QB Russell Wilson

news

Braxton Berrios Is Buying Stock in Jets' Offensive Talent

Veteran WR Says Elijah Moore Is "Electric" With Ball in His Hands; Garrett Wilson's Maturity "Through the Roof"

news

DL John Franklin-Myers Not Satisfied with Career Year

Veteran Wants to Be More Consistent; Expects More Production

news

How Many Sacks and Takeaways Will the Jets Get in 2022 Season?

Carl Lawson Is Poised for a Return to the Jets Defense

news

DE Micheal Clemons Signs Rookie Contract with Jets

GM Joe Douglas Calls Texas A&M Edge 'One of the Nastier Players in the Entire Draft'

Advertising