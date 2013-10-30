Santonio Holmes Steps Up to Individual Drills

Oct 30, 2013 at 09:27 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Updated, 6:08 p.m. ET

Might our up-and-down offense be able to whip a little Tone Time on the Saints on Sunday?

It's too early to say that, really. But Santonio Holmes, who sometimes measures his rehab progress from his foot and most recently his hamstring issue literally in small steps, said today's practice was at least a little more encouraging than others.

"I did what I could do in individuals and that was it," the Jets' No. 1 wideout said at his locker today, adding that he didn't do any individual drills last week. "Today was just a little bit better, and today was the first day I was able to run a route. I feel good about it.

"I'm actually getting better each day. I think that's the big key right now is not to have any setbacks from this point on."

Holmes came back from last year's Lisfranc foot injury to start in the first four games and provided a Holmesian explosion against the Bills with five catches for 154 yards and the 69-yard touchdown that was the difference in the 27-20 win.

But he pulled his hamstring the following game at Tennessee and spent the past four weeks not participating in drills but rehabbing again on the sideline with John Mellody and his trainers.

"You join this league to play games and to play as many as you can until you're able to retire," Tone said. "To have years like this and last year that are limiting me to the opportunities to help this team, it's really challenging right now. I look forward to getting back on the field and finishing this season off and helping these guys out."

Surely fans can see both sides of the question. If he can play, let's get him on the field. Yet if another game off and the bye week might truly strengthen the hamstring, perhaps Nov. 17 at Buffalo is a better re-return game.

But that's not where head coach Rex Ryan is yet. "It's just about one game a week and that's where the focus is," Ryan said. "It's not looking down the road, it's not looking behind you. And that's this team's mentality, I believe."

And we believe it is Holmes' approach, too. Asked if he was optimistic about Sunday, he said:

"I still don't know at this point. ... I'm excited just getting the opportunity to be able to do some stuff each and every day. I'm making good progress. I'm just looking to make it day by day."

The Rest of the Injury Report

Ryan had four other players besides Holmes, all on the offensive side of the ball, who did not participate in team drills today at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. The others: G Willie Colon (calf), TE Jeff Cumberland (concussion), WR Stephen Hill (foot) and WR Jeremy Kerley (illness). C Nick Mangold was again limited with a rib injury, as he was last week. The full Week 9 Wednesday report has been updated here.

For the Saints, coming off their bye week vs. the Bills on Sunday, TE Jimmy Graham was in on just 18 plays, yet he still scored two touchdowns. Graham was limited in practice today with a foot injury, along with S Roman Harper (knee) LB David Hawthorne (ankle), WR Kenny Stills (knee) and CB Rod Sweeting (hip).

Five Saints players did not practice: WR Marques Colston (knee), G Jahri Evans (hip), S Malcolm Jenkins (knee), S Kenny Vaccaro (concussion/back), and DT Tyrunn Walker (knee).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bengals?

Five on Offense; Four on Defense Log the Most Playing Time

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Shows Well in Meeting with Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

No. 4 Pick Broke Up 2 Passes vs. Cincinnati

news

Jets-Bengals 3 Takeaways | Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner Stand Out in Week 3 Loss

Summary: Rookie CB Was 'Ready' for Challenge with Ja'Marr Chase; LB Quincy Williams to Be Evaluated Monday

news

Jets' CB D.J. Reed: 'We Have to Communicate More'

Mental Errors Cost the Green & White Dearly vs. the Bengals

news

Robert Saleh: Jets Defense Lacked That Finishing Touch vs. Bengals

Cincinnati Built 27-12 Win on 3 TDs in First 33 Minutes, All Coming on Joe Burrow 3rd-Down Scoring Strikes

news

Jets-Bengals Game Recap | No Miracle Comeback in 27-12 Loss to Cincinnati

Green & White, a Week After Roaring Past Cleveland, Score No TDs, Commit 4 Turnovers & Fall to 1-2

news

Joe Flacco Struggles to Recapture Cleveland Magic vs. Cincinnati

Jets QB Hurt by Bengals' Pass Rush, Injuries to Garrett Wilson & George Fant & Other Veteran Mistakes

news

WR Garrett Wilson Takes a Shot to the Ribs, but Shows Grit in Return

A First-Down Catch and Hit to Sent the Standout Rookie to the LR in the First Hall

news

Former Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah, 5 Other Jets on Injury List All Active for Cincinnati

QB Zach Wilson, 4 Others Inactive as Green & White Attempt to Go Above .500 with Win over 0-2 Stripes

news

Jets-Bengals Game Preview | 4 Quarters of Football Plus a Special Halftime

Green & White Seeks to Top Cincinnati at Home on the Day Nick Mangold Is Inducted into Ring of Honor

news

Are the Jets and Bengals Poised for Another High-Scoring Game?

Teams Combined for 65 Points Last Season in Green & White Win

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Host Winless but Dangerous Bengals

Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah, Sauce Gardner All Have Cincinnati Connections, All Want to Keep Jets on Winning Path

Advertising