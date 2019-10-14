Sam Darnold Returns to Lead Jets Win: 'I Felt Really Good All Day'

That play was part of Sam's extremely sharp 13-of-18, 218-yard first half of passing, which also turned out to be the most gross passing yards by a Jets QB in the first half of a game since Pat Ryan (bet you didn't expect that name to pop up), who was on fire to the tune of 269 first-half yards in the Jets' 38-34 home win over Miami late in the 1988 season.

Possibly the best part of the second-year man's day is that it had erased the rough patch that the Jets had gone through in losing backup Trevor Siemian for the season and scuffling with Luke Falk at the controls. The Jets had gone through two road losses, at New England and Philadelphia, in which they scored one offensive TD total and 223 yards of offense combined.

There was no guarantee, even with Joe Namath and company in the house to be honored as members of the Jets' All-Time Team, that Darnold could turn the ship around that quickly. All he did was produce more offensive touchdowns (3) in the first half than the Jets had produced in the first four games (2), the important field goal drive that forced the Cowboys to need a TD and a two-point conversion just to tie. They only got six and then, after an onside-kick recovery, Darnold got to execute the Jets' first kneeldowns of the season.