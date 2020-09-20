Sam Darnold: Jets Offense Seeks Better Red Zone Play, Improved Health

Game 2 of the 2020 season was in many ways a lot like Game 1 for the Jets, which had quarterback Sam Darnold dealing with a grimly realistic optimism for Game 3.

"We just lost a football game, so no one's jumping around and screaming," Darnold said of his locker room after the Jets fell to San Francisco, 31-13, in their home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. "But it sucks. No one's yelling at each other. We understand we have to stay together. It's only our second game of the season. Obviously we didn't envision these two games going like this. But we've just got to keep our heads down, go to work, and get ready for a tough Indy team."

Before that, the Jets will do their usual post mortems after a loss. And while the solid defeats to the Bills and 49ers were similar, Darnold expressed perhaps a little optimism that some things worked somewhat the way they drew them up in the first half.

"I felt like we got in good rhythm moving the ball. It's just finishing in the red zone," he said. "I think it's about having consistent plays on second and third down, and then just continuing to move the chains. In the first half, we did a good job of that in the field but we've got to finish once we get in the red area."

A few comparisons show the difference between the first halves in the losses to the Bills and the 49ers. At Buffalo, the Jets opened with four punts (the first three of them 3-and-outs) and an interception and managed 27 yards of offense and 1-of-6 on third-down conversions.

At MetLife, the Jets' second and third drives went for six minutes each and produced a field goal and a fourth-and-1 loss on downs from the Niners 20.