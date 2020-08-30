Sam Darnold: Jets Offense 'Just Played Better' Sunday at MetLife

You couldn't have blamed Sam Darnold if he were a little down in the dumps these last days of August, after working in training camp behind a brand new offensive line in need of reps and chemistry and with a wide receiver group shedding injured bodies on a regular basis.

But no, when Darnold took the podium following the Jets' Green & White Practice at fans-less MetLife Stadium on Sunday, he was definitely feeling bullish after driving the first offense to a pair of touchdowns during key periods of the day's "second half."

"I think we just played better," Darnold said in comparing this practice to the less polished midweek scrimmage/practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "The energy was really good, guys were ready to go. Yeah, it just felt better out there. Whether it's OTAs or training camp, it's usually kind of a struggle at first, but I feel like this second go-round is good.

"I missed a couple of throws at the end there, but we were able to finish it off with a touchdown, so it was a good drive and I think we're leaving here pretty happy with where we are."

Head coach Adam Gase had a similar take in comparing the two game-situation practices and also in Darnold's continuing development in his third year as this most unusual preseason continues its headlong rush toward Sept. 13 at Buffalo.

"I really think Sam is getting good, especially with if something's different and he's got to either get out of a play that I've called or a run-check or all those tiny things that last year that we might not even have asked him to do," Gase said. "Now it just seems so much smoother for him. It doesn't look like it's a stressful thing mentally for him, it's just he's reacting to things. He's got a plan what to go to, and instead of him standing there thinking about what he's going to do, it's just become second nature to him.