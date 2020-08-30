Sam Darnold: Jets Offense 'Just Played Better' Sunday at MetLife

QB Drives 1st Offense to Pair of 2nd-Half TDs at Green & White Practice

Aug 30, 2020 at 05:40 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ4_0679-darnold-story-thumb

You couldn't have blamed Sam Darnold if he were a little down in the dumps these last days of August, after working in training camp behind a brand new offensive line in need of reps and chemistry and with a wide receiver group shedding injured bodies on a regular basis.

But no, when Darnold took the podium following the Jets' Green & White Practice at fans-less MetLife Stadium on Sunday, he was definitely feeling bullish after driving the first offense to a pair of touchdowns during key periods of the day's "second half."

"I think we just played better," Darnold said in comparing this practice to the less polished midweek scrimmage/practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "The energy was really good, guys were ready to go. Yeah, it just felt better out there. Whether it's OTAs or training camp, it's usually kind of a struggle at first, but I feel like this second go-round is good.

"I missed a couple of throws at the end there, but we were able to finish it off with a touchdown, so it was a good drive and I think we're leaving here pretty happy with where we are."

Head coach Adam Gase had a similar take in comparing the two game-situation practices and also in Darnold's continuing development in his third year as this most unusual preseason continues its headlong rush toward Sept. 13 at Buffalo.

"I really think Sam is getting good, especially with if something's different and he's got to either get out of a play that I've called or a run-check or all those tiny things that last year that we might not even have asked him to do," Gase said. "Now it just seems so much smoother for him. It doesn't look like it's a stressful thing mentally for him, it's just he's reacting to things. He's got a plan what to go to, and instead of him standing there thinking about what he's going to do, it's just become second nature to him.

"At the end of that last series, the thing I really love is when things go bad, he can make plays. A couple times we turned guys loose and he scrambles outside the pocket, makes a play and keeps the drive alive. Those are things he's just going to keep getting better at."

Darnold's first TD strike came on the first series after the Jets came out of their locker rooms for the second half. He completed the No. 1 offense's drive against the No. 1 defense with a 15-yard back-shoulder throw that Le'Veon Bell snagged in the end zone against S Bennett Jackson.

For that aforementioned final drive of the day, Darnold led the first O against the second D to a late-game 12-play, 71-yard drive, in the middle of which came the game's two-minute warning with the score tied at 17-17. He found Jamison Crowder three times, twice for first downs, and also moved the chains on a third-and-4 scramble.

On first-and-goal at the 7, he overthrew Crowder left for a score, but then beat a blitz with a rollout right and hit a crossing Chris Hogan just over the goal line with CB Quincy Wilson trailing. On the drive, Darnold's passing line was 6-of-8 for 52 yards.

Darnold has had precious little on-field time this training camp throwing to veteran Breshad Perriman (knee), who's missed the last five practices, and second-round rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring), who's sat out from the first practice of camp Aug. 14. And Gase said today that "it looks like it'll be a couple of weeks" before Jeff Smith, who injured his shoulder Saturday, can return.

But the QB declined to express concern as opening day draws ever closer.

"We just need to clean up details," Darnold said. "We need to figure out just some things route-wise and for me, where my eyes need to be and just figure out some footwork stuff. Other than that, I feel we're ready to go. Some quick fixes, but we've got to be better on the details."

Related Content

Jets Green & White Practice Report: Team Returns to Different Atmosphere at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets Green & White Practice Report: Team Returns to Different Atmosphere at MetLife Stadium

Adam Gase Says There 'Were a Lot of Positive Things' to Come From Sunday's Practice
WATCH | Highlights from the Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium
news

WATCH | Highlights from the Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium

See Some of the Top Plays from the Jets Scrimmage
Cleveland Browns wide receiver D.J. Montgomery catches a pass during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Jets Acquire WR D.J. Montgomery on Waivers from Browns

Was Waived by Cleveland After Starting Hot as Undrafted Free Agent in 2019
Jets Organization United in Quest for Social Justice
news

Jets Organization United in Quest for Social Justice

Head Coach Adam Gase Calls Meeting on Thursday a 'Humbling Experience'
5 Things to Watch in Jets Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium
news

5 Things to Watch in Jets Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium

Head Coach Adam Gase Says Team Has a Lot to Improve 
Jets Practice Report: Adam Gase and RB Le'Veon Bell Have a Good Talk
news

Jets Practice Report: Adam Gase and RB Le'Veon Bell Have a Good Talk

Banged-up Wideout Group Will Likely Add Veteran WR Donte Moncrief; CB Brian Poole Nears a Return
Jets Green & White Practice Coverage Set for Aug. 30 & 31
news

Jets Green & White Practice Coverage Set for Aug. 30 & 31

Jets Training Camp LIVE from MetLife Stadium to Stream Aug. 30; SNY Green & White Practice Special to Air Aug. 31
'Adjusting & Learning' Are Key for Jets S Bradley McDougald
news

'Adjusting & Learning' Are Key for Jets S Bradley McDougald

For 8th-Year Vet & Defense, No Concern but 'Definitely an Urgency' to Improve
Enough Is Enough
news

Enough Is Enough

Jets' New Punter Braden Mann Shares a Link With Steve O'Neal
news

Jets' New Punter Braden Mann Shares a Link With Steve O'Neal

Record-Setting 'Leg Talent' From Texas A&M; One Past, One Present
How Important Will Culture Be for the Jets in 2020?
news

How Important Will Culture Be for the Jets in 2020?

Joe Douglas Continues to Emphasize Building Best Culture in Sports

Advertising