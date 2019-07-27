Sam Darnold: 'I'm Ready to Roll'

Forty-three days out from the Jets' season opener, quarterback Sam Darnold is already chomping at the bit.

"First of all, I'm ready to roll," said Darnold following the team's first padded practice. "Obviously, there's a lot of practices left in training camp and leading up to the preseason and leading up to Week 1 against Buffalo, but I'm ready to roll. I'm excited. I think this team is poised to do great things this year. It really starts one week at a time, one day at a time. So, that's our mindset right now.

"For me, I have higher expectations than anyone for myself. It's just about going up there, executing and finding completions every single day."

The second-year signal-caller has been sharp early in camp. The 6'3" 225-pounder spread the ball around on Friday with deep throws to RB-WR Ty Montgomery, WR Robby Anderson (TD) and two to WR Quincy Enunwa, one of which was a touchdown. And the unit kept its foot on the gas Saturday despite not striking downfield as often.