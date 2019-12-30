Sam Darnold Cites Consistency, Teammates' Play for 6-2 Second Half

There will be more post-mortems Monday as Gase meets the media for the final time in 2019 and the players clean out their lockers and head for "parts unknown." But for the moment, Darnold was happy to heap more praise on his teammates. Specifically, he played behind the ninth different offensive line alignment this season after the coaches plugged in Brent Qvale, the 11th different OL starter this season, at LG and gave Conor McDermott his second pro start, at RG, when both guards of the second half -- Alex Lewis and Tom Compton -- went on IR on Saturday.

"No doubt, I can't speak highly enough of those guys over there," the QB said. "They've been through a lot this year. What we've been able to accomplish with everything going on, I'm super proud of those guys."

And as for Darnold, he indicated he was observing a seven-day rule before jumping headlong into the 2020 season.