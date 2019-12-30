Sam Darnold Cites Consistency, Teammates' Play for 6-2 Second Half

Dec 29, 2019 at 07:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ4_0290-darnold-thumb

It wasn't Sam Darnold's most prolific or most dominant or most pinpoint-accurate game of his first two pro seasons, but the Jets' QB will take it, especially because of not how he played in the Jets' 13-6 win at Buffalo on Sunday, but how the players around him performed.

"We just continued to play good football," Darnold said of the Jets' second-half-of-the-season push that lifted them from the depths of 1-7 to the promising height of 7-9 in the second half of the schedule. "There were a couple of games that got away from us, but other than that, we played consistent, a lot more consistent than we did the first half of the season.

"It was awesome to play with these guys. It felt like we got in a rhythm in a bunch of games, too, offensively. It was just really fun to play this last stretch of games with these guys."

Darnold's starting record over the final eight games of 6-2 matched the Jets. He crowned his sohomore season with a Bills showing that was conservative in the sometimes heavy Western New York rain during which the ball, in the opinion of Jets Coach Adam Gase, "sometimes didn't look right when Sam was trying to throw — it looked waterlogged."

He completed 23 of 36 passes (63.9% accuracy) for 199 yards and a 1-foot touchdown flip over the middle to WR Jamison Crowder. It was Crowder's sixth TD reception, all in the last nine games, and it was Darnold's 19th TD connection in 13 games after throwing for 17 scores in 13 games as a rookie. He almost had another strike earlier Sunday but his left-rollout floater to TE Daniel Brown in the end zone was a foot too short and Brown couldn't come up with it.

Turnovers? Darnold threw one in the first quarter intended for Crowder that was batted in the air and plucked by CB Levi Wallace. He overthrew another ball that was picked by S Jaquan Johnson but the play was erased when, just before the ball passed over their heads, S Kurt Coleman left his feet and made helmet-to-helmet contact with RB Le'Veon Bell. That kept the drive alive and led to Sam Ficken's first of two field goals for a 3-0 lead.

"I thought he did a pretty good job," Gase said of Darnold's final game of Year 2. "The interception was unfortunate. I could see what he was seeing, trying to stick it in there and make a play. Anytime you throw a ball that gets tipped in the air, you get ticked about it later."

Game Gallery | Jets at Bills

See Best Images from the Matchup in Buffalo

E_A9209345
1 / 57
E_SZ3_0026
2 / 57
E_SZ3_0018
3 / 57
E_SZ3_0032
4 / 57
E_A9209360
5 / 57
E_SZ3_0554
6 / 57
E_A9209373
7 / 57
E_SZ3_0079
8 / 57
E_SZ3_0010
9 / 57
E_SZ3_0015
10 / 57
E_A9209453
11 / 57
E_SZ3_0127
12 / 57
E_SZ1_1770
13 / 57
E_SZ3_0356
14 / 57
E_SZ3_0163
15 / 57
E_SZ3_0174
16 / 57
E_SZ3_0207
17 / 57
E_SZ3_0201
18 / 57
E_SZ3_0157
19 / 57
E_SZ3_0399
20 / 57
E_SZ3_0159
21 / 57
E_SZ3_0413
22 / 57
E_SZ4_0450
23 / 57
E_SZ4_0392
24 / 57
E_SZ1_1794
25 / 57
E_SZ3_0348
26 / 57
E_SZ4_0424
27 / 57
E_SZ4_0405
28 / 57
E_SZ4_0429
29 / 57
E_SZ1_1702
30 / 57
E_SZ3_0331
31 / 57
E_SZ3_0510
32 / 57
E_A9209812
33 / 57
E_A9209327
34 / 57
E_SZ1_1713
35 / 57
E_SZ3_0500
36 / 57
E_SZ1_1693
37 / 57
E_SZ3_0419
38 / 57
E_A9209778
39 / 57
E_SZ3_0323
40 / 57
E_A9209901
41 / 57
E_SZ1_1620
42 / 57
E_A9209350
43 / 57
E_A9209878
44 / 57
E_A9209307
45 / 57
E_A9209885
46 / 57
E_A9209807
47 / 57
E_A9209874
48 / 57
E_A9209863
49 / 57
E_A9209839
50 / 57
E_A9209576
51 / 57
E_A9209806
52 / 57
E_A9209859
53 / 57
E_A9209549
54 / 57
E_A9209793
55 / 57
E_SZ1_1915
56 / 57
E_SZ1_1878
57 / 57
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

There will be more post-mortems Monday as Gase meets the media for the final time in 2019 and the players clean out their lockers and head for "parts unknown." But for the moment, Darnold was happy to heap more praise on his teammates. Specifically, he played behind the ninth different offensive line alignment this season after the coaches plugged in Brent Qvale, the 11th different OL starter this season, at LG and gave Conor McDermott his second pro start, at RG, when both guards of the second half -- Alex Lewis and Tom Compton -- went on IR on Saturday.

"No doubt, I can't speak highly enough of those guys over there," the QB said. "They've been through a lot this year. What we've been able to accomplish with everything going on, I'm super proud of those guys."

And as for Darnold, he indicated he was observing a seven-day rule before jumping headlong into the 2020 season.

"There are some fundamental things that I'd love to work on," he said. "I'm going to take a week or so off here, then get back to it. But again, I can't say enough about our guys, our defense, the special teams unit. Everyone played well in really that whole back stretch of games. It was awesome just to come out here every single Sunday and play for these guys."

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | D.J. Reed, Garrett Wilson Put on Show For Fans on Back Together Saturday

Quinnen Williams Leaves Practice Early with Throat Injury; Braxton Berrios Takes Team Reps

news

Jets Rookie WR Garrett Wilson: 'I Want to Catch Everything Thrown My Way'

First-Round Draft Pick Gives QB Zach Wilson Another Arrow in His Quiver

news

I'll Flip You for It: CB Sauce Gardner Sees Jets 'Building a Brotherhood'

1st-Round Rookie Goes Stride for Stride with D.J. Reed on 100-Yard INT Return at Saturday's Camp Practice

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/30) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Back Together Saturday

See All of the Content from Saturday's Public Practice at Jets Training Camp

news

John Franklin-Myers & Friends Preparing to Assemble Complete Season of Defense

JFM Says of Jets' Defensive Fortunes, 'Whatever Happens Happens, but It's On the Defensive Line'

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/30) | Corey Davis Toe-Tapping TD, Garrett Wilson Diving Catch & More

See Some of the Top Plays from the First Public Practice of Training Camp

news

Jets Practice Report | Corey Davis Gives Offense the Win with Red Zone TD

Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall Alternating Reps; Mekhi Becton Has Best Practice According to HC Robert Saleh

news

WR Elijah Moore Is More Comfortable As He Enters Year 2

Jets HC Robert Saleh: Moore Will Give Everything He's Got, Every Time

news

George Fant, Jets' Best Hoops Player, Is Home at Left Tackle

HC Robert Saleh Goes With Vets on Left (Fant and Tomlinson), Young Dudes on Right (AVT and Becton)

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (7/29) | Highlights, Stories & Photos from Day 3

See All of the Content from Friday's Practice at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets Sign LB Kwon Alexander

Green & White Release LB Javin White

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (7/29) | New WR Rashard Davis Breaks a Long TD & Zach Wilson-Corey Davis Connection

See Some of the Top Plays from the Third Practice of Training Camp

Advertising