Sam Darnold After Jets' Indy Loss: 'I Just Need to Play More Consistent'

For that small first-half window, Darnold and his battered offense were doing a lot of those right things. He threw his first interception to Rhodes on his second pass of the game as he tried to hit undrafted free agent rookie WR Lawrence Cager, elevated from the practice squad because Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman were both inactive. Rhodes took it 44 yards to the Lucas Oil house for the game's first score.

Darnold and the offense rebounded sharply to put together their best drive of the season: 14 plays, 88 yards that included six completions, one 6-yard scramble to convert a third down and then Darnold's best scramble yet to avoid pressure and find Braxton Berrios for an on-the-move 16-yard touchdown dart that tied the score at 7.

"Me and Braxton have always had a good connection, I think," Darnold said. "He was out there making really good plays for us."

The decent offense continued into the second quarter, when, after the Colts opened a 17-7 lead, Darnold appeared poised to cut the margin to three points on another red zone drive. But on first-and-goal from the 7, he tried to find Cager again, this time in the end zone, and instead again found Rhodes, this time for the touchback.

It didn't help that the offense, playing with Chuma Edoga replacing George Fant (concussion) at RT, had to replace first-round rookie Mekhi Becton, who injured his shoulder late in the half and never returned, with Conor McDermott going in at LT. Still, Darnold declined to reach for any alibis.

"The coaches do a really good job and players, my teammates, do a really good job of knowing the game plan even though they're not technically starting," he said. "And that's why I think we do a really good job of having that next-man-up mentality. We were driving the ball down the field. We've just got to execute in the red area, put it in the end zone."

But as the QB and his teammates know too well, getting out of this hole won't be any easier in the short term. Some injured players could return, some may not, but no one will have the luxury of a full week to get ready for the also winless Broncos, who come to MetLife Stadium for Thursday Night Football this week.