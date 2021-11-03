S Marcus Maye: Embracing the Opportunity with the Jets

Marcus Maye, the 28-year-old safety who remains one of the most important cogs in the Green & White's defense, playing on the team's franchise tag. has reiterated that he's glad to be in the building at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center every day. And after Tuesday's practice with the NFL's trade deadline only hours away, Maye talked about the reality of the deadline and made it clear he wants to be part of a change… with the team he's on.

"For any veteran, it's an up in the air kind of thing," Maye told team reporter Eric Allen on the latest installment of the "2-Minute Drill" as he turned his attention to Thursday night's game at Indianapolis. "You never know. You just have to be where your feet are. The main thing at the end of the day is that it's not up to you. You just pray that what's going on is happening for the best."

He added: "This is the place that gave me an opportunity to live my dream 5 years ago and now to walk into the building and have an impact year. Having a chance to change the culture around here, having the opportunity to get better is all I can ask for."

Maye is one of the leaders on the Jets (2-5) defense and will remain so for the final 10 regular season games.

"Marcus is a valued member of this team, love having him here and he's a fantastic young player," GM Joe Douglas told reporters on Tuesday afternoon after the deadline came and went. "As you guys know, he's under his franchise tag so, we cannot renegotiate any deal with him until the end of the season and we have 10 games left to evaluate him and every other member of this team."

Maye (who missed a game with an injury) has been a strong performer for the Jets so far this season, a veteran among a young group in the defensive backfield. He is second on the team (to LB C.J. Mosley) with 40 total tackles (28 of the solo variety), 2 TFL, 2 passes defense, a sack and a QB hit.