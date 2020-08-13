S Marcus Maye: Despite Departures, Jets Defense 'Can Get the Job Done'

Leader in the Deep Middle Says He's 'Feeling Good, Healthy, Ready to Hit the Ground' as Training Camp Begins

Aug 13, 2020 at 02:47 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZR53116-maye-thumb

If Marcus Maye is still reeling from seeing his safetymate and friend Jamal Adams traded to Seattle almost three weeks ago, he's not showing it at all.

"It's a big loss, it's tough," Maye told SNY and team reporters today, the day before he and his current teammates take the field for the first practice of 2020 training camp. "But I know we've got guys on this roster who can play well, guys that can step up in different situations. So it's going to take a group effort but we've got the guys in this building and this locker room that can get the job done."

Maye is one of those guys. After surviving an injury-filled 2018, he moved back in alongside Adams last season and made a bunch of big plays, such as the game-saving end-zone pass breakup against Pittsburgh, while also showing that the term "injury-prone" doesn't apply to him — Maye was the only Jet last year, with 1,089 snaps, to log more than 1,000 scrimmage plays on offense or defense and, with 1,127 total snaps, to put in more than 1,000 snaps including special teams.

"Being healthy, not having to rehab this whole offseason, I was able to train, work out, so I had a pretty good time this offseason," he said. "I'm feeling good, healthy, ready to hit the ground."

Secondary coach Dennard Wilson has said he can't wait to see what Maye is bringing to the table this season.

"Marcus right now is starting to hit his stride," Wilson said. "When you watch, toward the second half to the end of last season, he was one of our best players on defense. He put it together, he thoroughly understood, he started to take more ownership.

"Marcus is a leader in the back end. He loves football, he's willing to do anything and everything for the team to have success. I love coaching the young man, I love being around him, I love everything he stands for. I think going forward, you'll see the best of him."

And Maye said that, even without "the Prez" alongside him in the deep middle and no C.J. Mosley in front of him after the MLB opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, you'll see the best of the Green & White D as well.

"It's the same Jets defense you're going to get — a ton of energy, the same aggressiveness. We're not going to change how we're going to go about things at all," he said.

"We've still got the same defensive coordinator, the same position coaches. How we go is how we go. Those guys are not here, but we're not going to change anything about us."

Related Content

Without Jamal Adams and C.J. Mosley, Jets DC Gregg Williams Says It's Next Man Up
news

Without Jamal Adams and C.J. Mosley, Jets DC Gregg Williams Says It's Next Man Up

Jets DC: Multiple Safety Packages Are Ready to Go with Marcus Maye, Bradley McDougald and Ashtyn Davis
Coach Dennard Wilson 'Can't Wait' to See His CBs in Action
news

Coach Dennard Wilson 'Can't Wait' to See His CBs in Action

Brian Poole, Returnees Welcome Pierre Desir, Quincy Wilson & Bryce Hall into the Fold
Jets Win Two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards
news

Jets Win Two Cynopsis Sports Media Awards

Internal Content Team Earns Top Honors for Emmy Award-Winning One Jets Drive Series and the 'Making of the Uniform' Documentary
Q&A with Jets OL Greg Van Roten: On Growing Up On Long Island and More
news

Q&A with Jets OL Greg Van Roten: On Growing Up On Long Island and More

Jets Newcomer Talks Jobs as a High Schooler and Gameday Rituals
Fullback Stacey Tutt makes a rush during the Jets 13-11 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles on August 30, 2007 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.0100.
news

Where Are They Now: Stacy Tutt

Catch Up with the Undrafted Jets Legend from Richmond
Jets RB Ready to Show This Is the Best Le'Veon Bell Who's Ever Played
news

Jets RB Ready to Show This Is the Best Le'Veon Bell Who's Ever Played

Sam Darnold: So Many Different Ways Bell Can Help Jets Win Games
Jets Take 'a Good First Step' as NFL Season Approaches
news

Jets Take 'a Good First Step' as NFL Season Approaches

HC Adam Gase, QB Sam Darnold Say Green & White Happy to Be Back on Field
Jets OL Alex Lewis Ready for Challenges of Unusual NFL Season
news

Jets OL Alex Lewis Ready for Challenges of Unusual NFL Season

Veteran Guard Refers to Mekhi Becton as 'The Great Wall of Green'
Greg Van Roten: Jets O-Line Can Ace This Year's Chemistry Exam
news

Greg Van Roten: Jets O-Line Can Ace This Year's Chemistry Exam

Well-Traveled Guard Says Playing for His Hometown Team 'Is a Dream Come True'
Jets TE Chris Herndon Is Not Taking Anything for Granted
news

Jets TE Chris Herndon Is Not Taking Anything for Granted

One of Sam Darnold's Favorite Targets Is Ready For His Return
What Will Be Different About Le'Veon Bell's Second Year with the Jets?
news

What Will Be Different About Le'Veon Bell's Second Year with the Jets?

Adam Gase Said RB Is 'Extemely Motivated' and in 'Phenomenal Shape'

Advertising