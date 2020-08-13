S Marcus Maye: Despite Departures, Jets Defense 'Can Get the Job Done'

Secondary coach Dennard Wilson has said he can't wait to see what Maye is bringing to the table this season.

"Marcus right now is starting to hit his stride," Wilson said. "When you watch, toward the second half to the end of last season, he was one of our best players on defense. He put it together, he thoroughly understood, he started to take more ownership.

"Marcus is a leader in the back end. He loves football, he's willing to do anything and everything for the team to have success. I love coaching the young man, I love being around him, I love everything he stands for. I think going forward, you'll see the best of him."

And Maye said that, even without "the Prez" alongside him in the deep middle and no C.J. Mosley in front of him after the MLB opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, you'll see the best of the Green & White D as well.

"It's the same Jets defense you're going to get — a ton of energy, the same aggressiveness. We're not going to change how we're going to go about things at all," he said.