S Chuck Clark Carries Iron Man Streak to Jets

In addition to versatility, Clark also brings impressive durability to the defensive backfield. Clark is riding an iron man streak, having played 1,248 consecutive snaps dating back to Week 16 of 2021.

"It means a lot," Clark said of the streak. "I mean, anything can happen in this game, so I think a lot of it goes into how you take care of your body throughout the week throughout the season, but anything can happen, honestly."

Having played the mentor role in Baltimore, Clark (28) is now the mentee this spring. Clarks says he and fellow safety Jordan Whitehead have already developed a comfort on- and off-the-field.

"I think right now it's just a lot of off-the-field vibing, gelling, and talking," Clark said of his relationship with Whitehead. "That's been carrying over to the field because now I'm in a different position. In the situation I was in, when guys are coming in, I thought 'Okay, I'm teaching them' but now [Whitehead's] teaching me a whole different thing right now and I'm cool. But it all just started with our off-the-field communication. Like I said, as we got out there on the field, it has seemed effortless for real."

While it will all be new to Clark this year, he had his eye on the Jets since Week 1 of the 2022 season when the Ravens came to MetLife Stadium. This is a team he has thought highly of since that matchup and is more than excited to be a part of.

"I knew about the defense for sure," Clark said. "Coming into the season last year, we played them when I was on the Ravens. We knew they had a good defense and had a good team all around and we thought, 'okay, these guys can be deadly for sure.'