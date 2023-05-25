S Chuck Clark Carries Iron Man Streak to Jets

After spending the entirety of his 6-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, new Jets S Chuck Clark has already found things he likes about being part of a new defense.
"They're fast and attacking," he said. "Guys are getting to the ball, and there's already an emphasis on trying to turn the ball over."
Clark joined the Green and White this past March after the Jets traded a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for the veteran. He played in 17 games for Baltimore last season and totaled 101 tackles, 4 pass defenses, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. Clark has position flexibility and expects to fit in seamlessly with the Jets.
"I just like play wherever," Clark said. "That's what I did when I was in Baltimore. I played from nickel to down linebacker, strong safety and free safety. I just have range and move around. I don't think you should limit yourself as a ballplayer any type of way."
In addition to versatility, Clark also brings impressive durability to the defensive backfield. Clark is riding an iron man streak, having played 1,248 consecutive snaps dating back to Week 16 of 2021.
"It means a lot," Clark said of the streak. "I mean, anything can happen in this game, so I think a lot of it goes into how you take care of your body throughout the week throughout the season, but anything can happen, honestly."
Having played the mentor role in Baltimore, Clark (28) is now the mentee this spring. Clarks says he and fellow safety Jordan Whitehead have already developed a comfort on- and off-the-field.
"I think right now it's just a lot of off-the-field vibing, gelling, and talking," Clark said of his relationship with Whitehead. "That's been carrying over to the field because now I'm in a different position. In the situation I was in, when guys are coming in, I thought 'Okay, I'm teaching them' but now [Whitehead's] teaching me a whole different thing right now and I'm cool. But it all just started with our off-the-field communication. Like I said, as we got out there on the field, it has seemed effortless for real."
While it will all be new to Clark this year, he had his eye on the Jets since Week 1 of the 2022 season when the Ravens came to MetLife Stadium. This is a team he has thought highly of since that matchup and is more than excited to be a part of.
"I knew about the defense for sure," Clark said. "Coming into the season last year, we played them when I was on the Ravens. We knew they had a good defense and had a good team all around and we thought, 'okay, these guys can be deadly for sure.'
"I always respected them. As the season went on, they kind of slipped and lost a few games, but I definitely thought like, 'hey, they're a real contingent in the AFC', so I'm excited to be here."
See the 2023 Jets on the field for the second practice during OTAs.