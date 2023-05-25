S Chuck Clark Carries Iron Man Streak to Jets

Newest Addition to the Green and White Is ‘Excited to Be Here’

May 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

clark-sidebar-E_SS1_1344

After spending the entirety of his 6-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, new Jets S Chuck Clark has already found things he likes about being part of a new defense.

"They're fast and attacking," he said. "Guys are getting to the ball, and there's already an emphasis on trying to turn the ball over."

Clark joined the Green and White this past March after the Jets traded a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for the veteran. He played in 17 games for Baltimore last season and totaled 101 tackles, 4 pass defenses, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. Clark has position flexibility and expects to fit in seamlessly with the Jets.

"I just like play wherever," Clark said. "That's what I did when I was in Baltimore. I played from nickel to down linebacker, strong safety and free safety. I just have range and move around. I don't think you should limit yourself as a ballplayer any type of way."

In addition to versatility, Clark also brings impressive durability to the defensive backfield. Clark is riding an iron man streak, having played 1,248 consecutive snaps dating back to Week 16 of 2021.

"It means a lot," Clark said of the streak. "I mean, anything can happen in this game, so I think a lot of it goes into how you take care of your body throughout the week throughout the season, but anything can happen, honestly."

Having played the mentor role in Baltimore, Clark (28) is now the mentee this spring. Clarks says he and fellow safety Jordan Whitehead have already developed a comfort on- and off-the-field.

"I think right now it's just a lot of off-the-field vibing, gelling, and talking," Clark said of his relationship with Whitehead. "That's been carrying over to the field because now I'm in a different position. In the situation I was in, when guys are coming in, I thought 'Okay, I'm teaching them' but now [Whitehead's] teaching me a whole different thing right now and I'm cool. But it all just started with our off-the-field communication. Like I said, as we got out there on the field, it has seemed effortless for real."

While it will all be new to Clark this year, he had his eye on the Jets since Week 1 of the 2022 season when the Ravens came to MetLife Stadium. This is a team he has thought highly of since that matchup and is more than excited to be a part of.

"I knew about the defense for sure," Clark said. "Coming into the season last year, we played them when I was on the Ravens. We knew they had a good defense and had a good team all around and we thought, 'okay, these guys can be deadly for sure.'

"I always respected them. As the season went on, they kind of slipped and lost a few games, but I definitely thought like, 'hey, they're a real contingent in the AFC', so I'm excited to be here."

Gallery | Top Images from Jets OTA Practice No. 2

See the 2023 Jets on the field for the second practice during OTAs.

E_SA103928
1 / 69
E_SZ1_0755
2 / 69
E_SZ1_1910
3 / 69
E_SZ1_1078
4 / 69
E_SZ2_3082
5 / 69
E_SA104285
6 / 69
E_SA104438
7 / 69
E_SA103973
8 / 69
E_SZ1_0323
9 / 69
E_SZ1_0793
10 / 69
E_SZ2_3694
11 / 69
E_SZ1_0678
12 / 69
E_SZ2_3286
13 / 69
E_SZ1_0403
14 / 69
E_SZ1_0423
15 / 69
E_SZ1_0628
16 / 69
E_SZ1_1172
17 / 69
E_SZ1_1008
18 / 69
E_SA103766
19 / 69
E_SA104398
20 / 69
E_SA104326
21 / 69
E_SA104141
22 / 69
E_SA104319
23 / 69
E_SA104194
24 / 69
E_SA104145
25 / 69
E_SA104118
26 / 69
E_SA104113
27 / 69
E_SZ1_0643
28 / 69
E_SA104114
29 / 69
E_SA104095
30 / 69
E_SA104073
31 / 69
E_SA104014
32 / 69
E_SA104070
33 / 69
E_SA104059
34 / 69
E_SA103910
35 / 69
E_SZ1_0090
36 / 69
E_SA103781
37 / 69
E_SA103433
38 / 69
E_SA103806
39 / 69
E_SZ2_2827
40 / 69
E_SZ2_6282_1
41 / 69
E_SZ2_6460
42 / 69
E_SZ2_5833
43 / 69
E_SZ2_5928
44 / 69
E_SZ2_5712
45 / 69
E_SZ2_5809
46 / 69
E_SZ2_5879
47 / 69
E_SZ2_5981
48 / 69
E_SZ2_5661
49 / 69
E_SZ2_5358
50 / 69
E_SZ2_5501
51 / 69
E_SZ2_5549
52 / 69
E_SZ2_4235
53 / 69
E_SZ2_5273
54 / 69
E_SZ2_5185
55 / 69
E_SZ2_4852
56 / 69
E_SZ2_5064
57 / 69
E_SZ2_4999
58 / 69
E_SZ2_4612
59 / 69
E_SZ2_4429
60 / 69
E_SZ2_3460
61 / 69
E_SZ2_4131
62 / 69
E_SZ2_3190
63 / 69
E_SZ2_3143
64 / 69
E_SZ2_3093
65 / 69
E_SZ2_3121
66 / 69
E_SZ2_2764
67 / 69
E_SZ2_2769
68 / 69
E_SZ1_1999
69 / 69
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Sign WR Jerome Kapp

Green & White Place DL Bradlee Anae on IR

news

Jets' 4-Game Preseason Schedule Starts with HOF Game, Ends with Giants

Aaron Rodgers to Make Green & White Game Debut vs. Browns in Canton; Panthers, Buccaneers Also Scheduled

news

Where Are They Now: Reggie McElroy

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from West Texas State

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh, Talking About QB Aaron Rodgers, With Eyes on the Road, Hands on the Wheel

Episode 2 of "Flight 23: Ascension" Debuts on Thursday at 8 p.m.

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | QB Aaron Rodgers Tweaks Calf in Tuesday's Pre-Practice Conditioning

HC Robert Saleh Says Expectations Have Changed for 2023 Jets; Confident New Deal Will Be Reached with DT Quinnen Williams

news

Lots of Little Details Remind Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'I'm in the Right Place'

No. 8 and His New Teammates Continue to Learn About Each Other On & Off the Field as Offseason Progresses

news

What to Expect from Jets OTAs

Green & White Will Have 10 OTAs; Aaron Rodgers Has Been Helping New Teammates Learn Offense

news

Will the Jets Have a Top 10 Offense and Defense in 2023?

Sauce Gardner, Green & White D Ranked No. 4 in 2022; Aaron Rodgers Led NFL's No. 5 and No. 10 Offense in 2020, 2021

news

Jets Sign Fourth-Round Pick Carter Warren

Former Pittsburgh Tackle Started 39 Games at LT for Panthers

news

TE Zack Kuntz Ready to 'Maximize' Opportunity with Green and White

Jets Rookie Credits 'Raw Athleticism' to Getting Drafted

news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Jets' Schedule: 'If We Don't Take Care of Today, Tomorrow Won't Matter'

Says About QB Aaron Rodgers: 'He's Special, and Not Just Throwing the Football'

Advertising