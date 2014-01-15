Transactions

Delivered by

S Brandon Hardin Signs with Jets

Jan 15, 2014 at 08:31 AM

We have signed S Brandon Hardin to a reserve/future contract today.

The Hawaii-born Hardin (6'3", 217) was the third-round selection by Chicago (79th overall) out of Oregon State in the 2012 draft. The Bears released him Oct. 28 last season.

Hardin has fought through several injuries — a shoulder injury that cost him the entire 2011 season for the Beavers, then a neck injury during the '12 preseason that landed him on the Bears' IR, then a scapula injury in the '13 preseason finale.

Hardin is the 14th player to sign a reserve/future contract with the Jets since the end of our 2013 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Mike White: 'Going to Fight Like Hell for My Guys'

Fourth-Year Veteran Replaces Zach Wilson, Who HC Robert Saleh Says Needs a 'Reset'

news

3 Things to Know | Week 12 Jets vs. Bears

Chicago's QB Justin Fields Is Day-to-Day With a Shoulder Injury; QB Mike White to Start for New York

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Bears - Wednesday

WR Corey Davis (Knee) Was a Full Participant at Practice

news

Jets QB Mike White Will Start Against Bears

Third-Year Signal Caller Replaces Zach Wilson for Chicago Game; Joe Flacco Will Be the Backup

news

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson's Career With the Jets 'Not Over'

After Naming Mike White the Starting QB, Jets HC Says Wilson Will Play Against This Season

news

Jets OT George Fant Returns to Practice

Veteran T Was Placed on Injured Reserve Sept. 27

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bears

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Game Against Chicago

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Remain In the Top 16

NFL.com, CBS Sports and Yahoo Place Jets Inside the Top 14 in Week 12

news

Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

Mississippi State Product Appeared in 1 Game Last Season

news

Jets DB Michael Carter II Embracing the 'Baby 'Backer' Role

Nickel CB Says of Rookie Sauce Gardner: "That Dude Is Special"

news

First Look | Week 12 Jets vs. Bears

Chicago (3-8) Travels to MetLife Stadium to Take on the Green & White (6-4)

news

Notebook | Robert Saleh: 'Everything on the Table' at Quarterback

HC Would Not Commit to Starting QB Zach Wilson vs. Bears on Sunday

Advertising