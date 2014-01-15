S Brandon Hardin Signs with Jets

We have signed S Brandon Hardin to a reserve/future contract today.

The Hawaii-born Hardin (6'3", 217) was the third-round selection by Chicago (79th overall) out of Oregon State in the 2012 draft. The Bears released him Oct. 28 last season.

Hardin has fought through several injuries — a shoulder injury that cost him the entire 2011 season for the Beavers, then a neck injury during the '12 preseason that landed him on the Bears' IR, then a scapula injury in the '13 preseason finale.